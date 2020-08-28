FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Empty practice fields made for loud and powerful statements at facilities across the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all chose to not practice Thursday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.
“Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities,” the Colts said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Blake, 29, was shot by police, apparently in the back, on Sunday in Kenosha as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon grew up in Kenosha, and he and other players, coaches and staff posed for a team photo that was posted along with a statement on Twitter.
“While this tragedy took place in Melvin Gordon’s hometown of Kenosha, this hits home for all of us,” part of the statement read. “In the strongest terms, we condemn police brutality, excessive force and these senseless acts of violence that have caused so much pain. It is time for accountability and real policy reform.”
The Detroit Lions canceled their practice Tuesday, protesting the incident involving Blake, and racial injustice. They were on the field Thursday, but the impact of their actions was clear across the rest of the league.
The New Orleans Saints were among several teams that practiced, but the players wore Blake’s name on the front or crown of their helmets where they usually have their own names during camp.
Jets coach Adam Gase and a few players said Wednesday they spoke about the shooting of Blake and racial injustice on Tuesday night.
Missing father of Bengals player found alive
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a Florida state park, sheriff’s officials said.
Jean Alexandre, 65, was reported to be in good health and will be reunited with this family, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning. He walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Okeechobee in central Florida.
Notre Dame to play South Florida in non-conference this season
Notre Dame announced it will play South Florida on Sept. 19 as its lone non-conference game of the football season.
The Fighting Irish will play as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, a move made in response to the coronavirus pandemic altering schedules of the Power Five conferences. The USF game will be part of a three-game series between Notre Dame and South Florida.
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup playoffs put on ice for now
The NHL is back on pause a month into its playoffs, which followed a 4-1/2-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to postpone two sets of second-round games Thursday and today was prompted by the threat of members of the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks preparing to sit out Game 3 of their series, and in the face of withering criticism from Black players accusing the league of being slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
BASEBALL
Dodgers place Buehler on injured list
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.
The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23.
Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.
Mariners trade Walker to Blue Jays
SAN DIEGO — The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash. The trade was announced Thursday morning, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.
TENNIS
Bryan brothers announce retirement
NEW YORK — American twins Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career Thursday, making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the U.S. Open. The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal. They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.
SOCCER
No fans in German soccer league until 2021
BERLIN — Bundesliga games will likely remain without fans until next year after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that a ban on large events will be extended to Dec. 31. Merkel met with her 16 state governors on Thursday to discuss how to proceed as coronavirus infections rise again in Germany.
CYCLING
Cycling team sends staff home over virus
NICE, France — Two days before the start of the pandemic-postponed Tour de France, the Lotto Soudal cycling team said Thursday it had to send home several staff members after “non-negative” coronavirus tests.
The Belgian team said a mechanic and a member of the rider support staff returned “one positive and one suspicious result.” Both were sent home along with their roommates.