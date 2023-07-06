Cubs Brewers Baseball

The Chicago Cubs’ Mike Tauchman celebrates after hitting a game-tying two-run double during the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game at the Milwaukee Brewers. Tauchman scored on an error as the Cubs won, 4-3.

 Morry Gash/The Associated Press

Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, on Wednesday night.

Cody Bellinger greeted Williams (4-2) in the ninth with a bloop singled to center. After Christopher Morel struck out, Jared Young singled on a dribbler to third. Both runners advanced on a ground out and Tauchman sliced an opposite-field double to left to tie it at 3.

