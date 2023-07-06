The Chicago Cubs’ Mike Tauchman celebrates after hitting a game-tying two-run double during the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game at the Milwaukee Brewers. Tauchman scored on an error as the Cubs won, 4-3.
Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, on Wednesday night.
Cody Bellinger greeted Williams (4-2) in the ninth with a bloop singled to center. After Christopher Morel struck out, Jared Young singled on a dribbler to third. Both runners advanced on a ground out and Tauchman sliced an opposite-field double to left to tie it at 3.
Tauchman scored the go-ahead run when Nico Hoerner reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson.
Michael Rucker (2-1) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief. Adbert Alzolay threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities. It was the second blown save for Williams in 20 chances.
Milwaukee scored twice in the sixth inning to go in front 3-1. Willy Adames opened with his 13th homer, sending an 0-1 pitch from Justin Steele 390 feet to left-center. Jahmai Jones singled with one and stole second. Anderson, activated earlier in the day off the paternity list, delivered a two-out RBI single to center.
Chicago pieced together a run in the third. Tauchman was hit by a pitch to open and took second when first baseman Owen Miller mishandled a pickoff attempt. Tauchman advanced on Seiya Suzuki’s slow-roller infield single to third and scored on Ian Happ’s single to center. Adrian Houser then got Dansby Swanson on a double-play grounder to second.
Milwaukee answered in the bottom half when Andruw Monasterio singled, advanced on a ground out and came home on William Contreras’ single to center.
The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, sandwiching walks to Tauchman and Ian Happ around Suzuki’s third single of the game. Houser finished his outing by enticing Swanson into a double-play grounder to third.
Marlins 10, Cardinals 9 — At Miami: Yuli Gurriel scored from first base on a throwing error by St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks with one out in the ninth inning, and Miami rallied to beat the Cardinals. St. Louis’ Jordan Walker hit a two-run homer off Marlins closer A.J. Puk (4-2) in the ninth to make it 9-8.
Reds 9, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Elly De La Cruz hit a massive solo homer and two doubles after a mix-up with a covering on the knob of his bat for surging Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays-White Sox rained out — At Chicago: The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader today.
Twins 4, Royals 0 — At Minneapolis: Pablo López pitched his first career shutout, a four-hitter complete with a career-high 12 strikeouts, in Minnesota’s win over Kansas City.
Athletics 12, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Ryan Noda homered in a three-run first inning and Oakland went on to rout Detroit for its fourth win in five games.
Orioles 6, Yankees 3 — At New York: Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, lifting Baltimore.
Red Sox 4, Rangers 2 — At Boston: Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Boston.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 6, Rockies 4 — At Houston: Yainer Díaz homered in his first two at-bats and Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead Houston past Colorado.
Phillies 8, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and Philadelphia extended its road winning streak to 11 games with a victory over AL-leading Tampa Bay.
Braves 8, Guardians 1 — At Cleveland: All-Stars Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered as Atlanta bounced back from one of its rare losses over the past month by smashing Cleveland.