Ashley Joens had 32 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and her go-ahead layup with 10.2 seconds left helped No. 24 Iowa State get past shorthanded Oklahoma, 64-63, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones (10-4, 6-1 Big 12 Conference) have won eight of their last nine.
Joens was 13-of-25 shooting, with 21 points coming in the first half. Lexi Donarski added 11 points.
No. 3 Connecticut 103, Butler 35 — At Storrs, Conn.: UConn, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butlerfor coach Geno Auriemma’s 1,099th win at UConn, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, into second place on the all-time list.
MEN
No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn State 65 — At Champaign, Ill.: Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Illinois soared past Penn State.
Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned Tennessee.
No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland.
Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio State 65 — At Columbus, Ohio: Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat Ohio State.
No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70 — At Columbia, Mo.: Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds in another efficient performance, and Missouri beat South Carolina.