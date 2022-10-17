Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.
The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
Georgia remained No. 1 and received 31 first-place votes and Ohio State had 17 first-place votes.
The Vols received 15 first-place votes and have their best ranking since starting the 2005 season at No. 3. The last time Tennessee was ranked this highly in the second half of the season was 2001, reaching the top 10 in late October and headed into the SEC championship at No. 2.
No. 4 Michigan moved up a spot Sunday, switching places with No. 5 Clemson after the Wolverines blew out now-No. 16 Penn State.
No. 7 Mississippi moved up two spots and No. 8 TCU, No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon all moved into the top 10.
The Crimson Tide had its string of 40 straight appearances in the top five snapped. It was the longest such active streak in the country.
Georgia now has the longest run of top-five appearances with 24.
Kansas lost two straight games after snapping a poll drought of 13 years and is unranked again.
GOLF
INZAI CITY, Japan — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship with a final-round 2-under 68, one ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. Bradley bogeyed two of the last five holes, but came through with a key birdie putt on the 17th to give him a two-shot lead going into the 18th ahead of playing partners Fowler and Putnam. Bradley’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth PGA Tour victory.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia— Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour.
Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all weekend and they matched each other birdie for birdie Sunday on the first two playoff holes. But Koepka eventually prevailed after Uihlein’s third shot from the sand went into the water while Koepka hit a textbook shot before making the putt to seal his first victory since February 2021.
CARY, N.C. — Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory Sunday in the SAS Championship for his first title in more than five years.
Couples was two shots behind after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five straight birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven straight birdies.
Steven Alker closed with a 64 to finish second and extend his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings going into the postseason.
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Adrián Otaegui cruised in the final round to win the Andalucia Masters by six shots for his first home victory.
The Spaniard had four birdies and only one bogey in a 3-under 68 Sunday that left him at 19 under after four rounds. That was seven shots better than the previous record at the famed Valderrama golf course. Joakim Lagergren of Sweden was second ahead of Min Woo Lee.
MOTOR SPORTS
Justin Ashley and Erica Enders extended their respective points leads with wins in Top Fuel and Pro Stock, Funny Car winner Ron Capps pulled up to points leader Robert Hight’s bumper with another win, and Hector Arana Jr. looked like a season regular in winning Pro Stock Motorcycle to bring the Texas NHRA FallNationals to a roaring conclusion.
Final eliminations began more than two hours late after a morning rainshower but the fans who stuck it out and watched final rounds under the lights at Texas Motorplex won’t soon forget the experience.
HOCKEY
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks late Saturday.
Jonathan Toews also scored in the second period as the Blackhawks scored three times in a span of 3:14 to erase a two-goal deficit. Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists in his debut for Chicago and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Blackhawks.
BOXING
NEW YORK — Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion had moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped. Wilder, who is 43-2-1 with 42 KOs, won emphatically in his first fight since getting stopped twice by Fury, the latter in the 11th round last October after Fury got up from two knockdowns.
