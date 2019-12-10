LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia was slapped Monday with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal, although its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors.
The ruling by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee means that Russia’s flag, name and anthem will not appear at the Tokyo Games, and the country also could be stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports.
The sanctions are the harshest punishment yet for Russian state authorities who were accused of tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. Russia’s anti-doping agency can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days — an action it has signaled it would take.
“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order ... but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial,” WADA president Craig Reedie said.
Russian athletes can compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or if their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling.
For soccer’s 2022 World Cup, WADA said the Russian team will play under its name in the qualifying program in Europe. If it qualifies to play in Qatar, the team name must be changed to something neutral that likely would not include the word “Russia.”
At the past two track and field world championships, Russians competed as “Authorized Neutral Athlete.” A softer line was taken ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when the International Olympic Committee suspended the Russian Olympic body yet allowed athletes and teams to compete as “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”
BASEBALL
Cubs, Ross fill out coaching staff with Green
SAN DIEGO — The Chicago Cubs hired former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green as bench coach today.
Green will join the staff of first-year manager David Ross after being fired by San Diego in September. The former big league infielder was 274-366 over four seasons leading the Padres.
Mike Napoli, a 12-year major league veteran who retired after the 2017 season, joined Ross’ staff as a quality assurance coach. He and Ross were teammates on the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Former Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Chris Young was hired as bullpen coach, and Craig Driver will be the first base coach.
Brewers, Claudio agree to 1-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a $1.75 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday, a week after the Brewers allowed him to become a free agent.
The agreement is for about $500,000 less than Claudio was projected to earn if the Brewers had allowed him to become eligible for salary arbitration. In addition to his base salary, Claudio can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses.
Claudio pitched for Texas from 2014-18 and was acquired by the Brewers in a trade last December.
Phillies sign Wheeler to 5-year deal
SAN DIEGO — The Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Zack Wheeler finalized their $118 million, five-year contract Monday. Wheeler gets $21.5 million next year, $22.5 million in 2021, $26 million in 2022, $24.5 million in 2023 and $23.5 million in 2024. He agreed to the deal last Thursday subject to a successful physical. The 29-year-old stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets.
BASKETBALL
3 Big 10 teams in new AP top 5
Louisville solidified its place at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday after routing then-No. 4 Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and breezing past Pittsburgh over the past week. Kansas stayed at No. 2 after returning from their Maui Invitaitonal title to thump former Big 12 member Colorado. Ohio State jumped from sixth to third following its 74-49 rout of then-No. 7 North Carolina and a blowout of Penn State. Maryland dropped one spot to fourth despite continuing to pile up wins, while Michigan slid one spot to round out the top five after Juwan Howard’s bunch ran into the Louisville buzzsaw for their first loss of the season.
NBA denies Rockets’ protest over missed Harden dunk
NEW YORK — The Houston Rockets won’t get a do-over after officials wrongly disallowed a slam dunk by James Harden in a double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs, even though the NBA has disciplined the officials who got the call wrong and botched the aftermath by not allowing Houston to challenge.
The league announced Monday that it has denied the Rockets’ protest of last Tuesday’s game, which the Spurs won, 135-133. A successful protest, which is rare, would result in part of the game being replayed. Harden’s dunk with 7:50 remaining in regulation was so forceful that, after the ball cleared the net, it looped around the basket and upward, creating the appearance that it wasn’t a made basket.
FOOTBALL
Longtime Clemson assistant Jeff Scott named new USF coach
South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach.
The school announced the move Monday. Scott is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run.
The 38-year-old Scott is a Florida native and the son of former South Carolina coach Brad Scott. He played and has spent most of his coaching career at his alma mater, working under coach Dabo Swinney.
Colts place Vinatieri on injured reserve
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will finish this season on injured reserve with an injured left knee. The 46-year-old Vinatieri hopes his stellar career ends differently. The Colts announced Monday that Vinatieri will have season-ending surgery for an injury he attempted to play through all season after first experiencing soreness in the knee at training camp.