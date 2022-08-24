TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart.
The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia.
The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game in January.
The two join Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.
Saban’s deal includes a salary and talent fee of $9.9 million this year with $400,000 annual raises. Saban can receive an $800,000 completion bonus at the end of February in each of the next four years, plus other bonuses.
Mayfield to start against Browns in Week 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are turning to quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead their offense.
Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that Mayfield will start Carolina’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns — a decision that had been anticipated for several weeks. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.
Young to miss Commanders’ first 4 games
ASHBURN, Va. — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.
Chiefs’ Bell out after surgery for hip injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had surgery to repair what coach Andy Reid has termed an “unusual” hip flexor injury, leaving them without their primary backup to Travis Kelce for at least the start of the regular season.
Bell hurt the hip on a touchdown catch during the Chiefs’ preseason opener Aug. 13 in Chicago. He tried to play through it but ultimately left the game, and the veteran tight end has not played or practiced since.
BASEBALL
White Sox put Kopech on 15-day IL
BALTIMORE — The Chicago White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee strain. Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season.
Buehler has 2nd career Tommy John surgery
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career on Tuesday, leaving Los Angeles to head into the postseason and likely next year without a key member of the rotation.
The team disclosed earlier this month that the 28-year-old right-hander would be having season-ending elbow surgery. At that time, the team did not say Buehler would have the Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.
Twins place All-Star OF Buxton on IL
HOUSTON — The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip. Buxton, who is tied for third in the American League with 28 homers, left Monday’s loss to the Rangers with tightness in the hip.
Angels owner explores selling franchise
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise.
Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. He has spent aggressively on aging free agent stars like Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, but the club hasn’t been back to the Fall Classic since he became owner.
BASKETBALL
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact.
The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
