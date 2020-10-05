Oklahoma dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016, and No. 24 Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.
There largely was stability at the top of the rankings Sunday after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama got eight from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Notre Dame was idle and held at No. 5, while No. 6 Ohio State received two first-place votes despite no Big Ten Conference games scheduled until late October.
Overall, though, five teams dropped out of the Top 25 after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six to unranked opponents.
The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State for the first time since 1960. Oklahoma’s first two-game, regular-season losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances.
That was the fourth-longest active streak in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State (not including the polls in which it was not eligible) and Clemson.
The Sooners will head into their Red River rivalry game against Texas next Saturday as an unranked team for the first time since 2005.
The 22nd-ranked Longhorns managed to hold on to a spot in the rankings, falling 13 spots after losing at home to TCU.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday.
The Titans’ outbreak is now at 20 cases, with 18 positive tests returned since Tuesday. Sunday marked the sixth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization has had a positive test result return.
BASEBALL
SCOTTSALE, Ariz. — A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.
The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said in a statement Saturday night.
Police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said. The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. Breed owned The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale, the Arizona Republic reported.
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart will not be brought back next season after working in the organization for 15 years. A team spokesman confirmed Sunday that the team would let Menhart go. His contract is up after this season.
GOLF
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Englishman Aaron Rai needed only one playoff hole to beat compatriot Tommy Fleetwood and win the Scottish Open for his second European Tour title on Sunday. Fleetwood (67) birdied the last hole of regulation to match Rai’s total of 11 under par, but then missed from three feet for par on the first extra hole.
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Mel Reid of England seized control with a run of birdies around the turn and finished strong Sunday for a 4-under 67 and a two-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour title.
HOCKEY
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison. The Kings announced the deal Sunday to acquire Määttä, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh. Määttä spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins. The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games for Chicago before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games.
RUNNING
LONDON — Eliud Kipchoge’s four-year winning run at the London Marathon ended Sunday as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain and the gloom to become the new champion. There was no upset in the women’s race with world record holder Brigid Kosgei winning her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion, who was eventually pipped for second by Sara Hall of the United States.
BASKETBALL
BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Seattle moved within a victory of a WNBA championship, beating the Las Vegas Aces, 104-91, on Sunday. The Storm will try to win their fourth title with a victory in Game 3 on Tuesday. They won titles in 2004, 2010 and 2018.
MOTOR SPORTS
MADISON, Ill. — Doug Kalitta won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to move within two points of Top Fuel leader Steve Torrence.
Kalitta won for the fourth time at the St. Louis-area track, beating Torrence in the final round with a 3.690-second run at 322.58 mph. Kalita has two wins this year and 49 overall.
Tommy Johnson won in Funny Car for Don Schumacher Racing’s 11th straight class victory. He edged Matt Hagan with a 3.884 at 326.88 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second win of the year and 21st overall.
The Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle racers were unable to finish Sunday because of cold temperatures and wind direction.