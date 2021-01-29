HOUSTON — Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday.
Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.
A source told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start and replaced by interim head coach Romeo Crennel.
The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the ask before Culley’s hire. He has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time and Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its coaching vacancy.
The Texans eventually interviewed Bieniemy, as well as Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady before landing on Culley — the only African American among the seven head coaches hired this offseason. The only other minority candidate who was hired as a head coach this offseason was the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, the league’s first Muslim American head coach.
Bears hire Rumph to coach D-line
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season. Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19).
BASEBALL
Aaron’s name among possible replacements for school named after KKK leader
ATLANTA — Late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is among several names being considered to replace a Ku Klux Klan leader’s name on an Atlanta high school. An Atlanta school board committee narrowed a list of recommended name changes for Forrest Hill Academy on Wednesday and included two tributes to the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves right fielder.
Yankees’ Tanaka rejoins team in Japan
TOKYO — Masahiro Tanaka is returning to pitch for his former team in Japan after seven seasons with the New York Yankees. The Rakuten Eagles of the Pacific League said Thursday the 32-year-old free agent had signed a two-year contract. Local media reported the deal was worth almost $9 million annually.
Profar signs 3-year deal with Padres
SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar, who played five positions for San Diego last season, signed a $21 million, three-year contract Wednesday to remain with the Padres. Profar had been a free agent. He chose to return to San Diego, which improved significantly this offseason with the additions of starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, and South Korea slugger Kim Ha-seong.
HOCKEY
Bowey agrees to deal with Blackhawks
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey on Thursday. Bowey’s contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit. The first season is a two-way deal, and it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old Bowey set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season.
AUTO RACING
Atlanta Speedway to allow limited fans
Atlanta Motor Speedway will allow a limited number of fans to camp on the infield during its NASCAR weekend March 20-21. The speedway in suburban Hampton plans to utilize the Flock Brothers campground, located inside turns 1 and 2 of the 1.54-mile oval. The plan calls for campers to be backed into their spaces, which have been expanded and should ensure recommended social distancing. Only RVs and campers with self-contained restrooms will be permitted.
GOLF
Reed, Noren share lead at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler — who was one stroke back — all played Torrey Pines’ easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday. Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.