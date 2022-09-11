Washington St Wisconsin Football
Washington State’s Nakia Watson (25) runs past Wisconsin’s Jake Chaney (36) during the first half Saturday in Madison, Wis. Washington State upset the Badgers, 17-14.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin, 17-14, on Saturday.

Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars (2-0) ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring.

