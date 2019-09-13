BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr.’s going back to New York seeking revenge.
Not on the Giants.
The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver added some spice to the Browns’ upcoming matchup with Jets on Thursday by accusing former Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of getting him injured in a preseason game two years ago.
Beckham said he’s been told by Browns players that Williams, who was Cleveland’s interim coach for the final eight games last season and is now the Jets’ defensive coordinator, instructed them to “take me out of the game.”
“I had people who were here when he was here telling us, ‘If you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt.’ And stuff like that,” Beckham said. “It’s fine. It’s football, in a sense.”
During the 2017 exhibition game, Beckham jumped to catch a pass and was hit low by former Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun as he came down.
Beckham managed to avoid hurting his knee but sustained a severe ankle sprain, which he claims has led to other leg injuries.
Beckham’s accusations have shed new light on Williams, who was suspended by the league in 2012 for his role in the infamous “Bountygate” scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system where players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players.
Jets QB Darnold sidelined with mono
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is sick and sidelined — likely for several weeks.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Thursday the second-year quarterback has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold’s place, and could be the starter moving forward until Darnold recovers. The Jets have a game at New England in Week 3 before they have a bye-week break, and then games at Philadelphia, at home against Dallas and New England before a road game at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 to cap a rough opening stretch.
Redskins’ Guice has surgery on knee
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice had right knee surgery that coach Jay Gruden called a “minor procedure.”
Renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews performed the operation Thursday that has been reported to fix a torn meniscus. Guice was injured Sunday in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia when he rushed for just 18 yards on 10 carries and underwent an MRI the morning after.
Gruden says he isn’t sure how long Guice might be out and no decision has been made on whether to place him on injured reserve.
Bills rookie LB Dodson suspended 6 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.
An NFL investigation ruled Dodson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, the Bills announced Thursday. Dodson spent the offseason practicing with the team before being placed on the reserve/commissioner’s exempt list on Aug. 31, when the Bills made their final cuts to establish their regular-season roster.
Tennessee offers full ride to bullied fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Florida fourth-grader who was bullied over his homemade University of Tennessee shirt has been offered a four-year scholarship to the school.
School officials said Thursday the boy’s scholarship would cover tuition and fees beginning in the fall of 2028 if he chooses to attend the University of Tennessee and meets admission requirements.
The boy’s teacher shared his story on Facebook and said the child’s excitement for his school’s college colors day turned to devastation after he was bullied at lunch last week. The teacher’s post went viral as the school sent a care package featuring notes and Tennessee gear the boy shared with his class.
BASEBALL
Angels shut down Ohtani
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Angels’ season to have surgery on his left kneecap.
The Angels announced the decision Thursday. Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Ohtani will need eight to 12 weeks to recover from surgery on a bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap, according to the Angels. The team didn’t specify the reason for addressing the condition now.
Ohtani finishes his second major league season batting .286 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 106 games as the Angels’ designated hitter.
HOCKEY
Morrissey signs 8-year extension with Jets
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension.
The Jets announced the move on Thursday, one day before the start of training camp.
The deal, which starts in 2020-21 and carries Morrissey through the 2027-28 season, has an average annual value of $6.25 million. The 24-year-old Morrissey had one year left on a two-year contract with a cap hit of $3.15 million.
HORSE RACING
3 horses dead in Belmont fall season
NEW YORK — Three horses died during the first two days of Belmont Park’s fall season, mirroring the start and end of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.
According to the New York State Gaming Commission’s equine database, two horses died last Friday, opening day. Royal Inheritance collapsed and died during training, and Passporttovictory was euthanized after being removed from a race. Both were trained by Jeremiah Englehart.
Mo Moxie was put down Saturday by a veterinarian after the horse flipped while jogging and fractured a leg on the Belmont training track. So far this year, 25 horses have died at Belmont and four at nearby Aqueduct.