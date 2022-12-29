Dalen Ridgnal scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Northern Iowa, 79-67, on Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Bowen Born led Northern Iowa (5-8, 1-2) with 21 points. Tytan Anderson added 15 and Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax finished with 10.

