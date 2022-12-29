Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dalen Ridgnal scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Northern Iowa, 79-67, on Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Bowen Born led Northern Iowa (5-8, 1-2) with 21 points. Tytan Anderson added 15 and Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax finished with 10.
No. 2 Connecticut 74, Villanova 66 — At Hartford, Conn.: Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to lead UConn over Villanova.
No. 7 Tennessee 63, Mississippi 59 — At Oxford, Miss.: Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points as Tennessee beat Mississippi.
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, Eastern Oregon 42 — At Spokane, Wash.: Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes and Gonzaga set a program record for the largest margin of victory.
No. 12 Baylor 85, Nicholls State 56 — At Waco, Texas: Keyonte George scored 21 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Nicholls State.
No. 13 Virginia 66, Albany 46 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Virginia ended a two-game skid.
No. 18 TCU 103, Central Arkansas 57 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Emanuel Miller had 20 points with 10 rebounds, and TCU extended its winning streak to nine games.
Missouri 89, No. 19 Kentucky 75 — At Columbia, Mo.: Kobe Brown scored 30 points as Missouri blew out Kentucky. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter added eight points for the Tigers.
No. 20 Auburn 61, Florida 58 — At Auburn, Ala.: Wendell Green Jr.’s layup at the buzzer capped Auburn’s victory over Florida.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.