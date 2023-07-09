NEW YORK — The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.
The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox.
“It is unfortunate to get into this position,” Swanson said before Chicago continued a three-game series with the Yankees “The biggest thing — just from a timing standpoint — I’m getting four days with the break. It was almost, in a way, like a good insurance policy not to lose some retroactive dates.”
In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. He was selected to his second All-Star team and replaced on the National League roster by Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo.
To replace Swanson, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Mastrobuoni is hitting .145 in 29 games this year.
Red Sox activate reliever Rodriguez
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox reinstated left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez from the 15-day injured list Saturday before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.
The 31-year-old Rodríguez had missed a little more than a month because of left shoulder inflammation.
To make room, they optioned right-hander Justin Garza to Triple-A Worcester after Friday’s victory over Oakland.
GOLF
Smith overcomes shaky start in LIV event
HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — Cameron Smith is one round away from winning for the first time in 10 months.
Smith had a pair of bogeys at the start of his round in LIV Golf-London, but his card was clean the rest of the way for a 67 and a three-shot lead. This is Smith’s last event before he defends his title in two weeks at the British Open. His last victory was at LIV Golf-Chicago last September.
Marc Leishman, Thomas Pieters and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for second place. Oosthuizen was 9 under through 14 holes at Centurion Club. He had to settle for 64.
Monahan to return to commissioner role
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is returning to work.
Monahan has told the tour he will resume his job on July 17. That will be about a month since Monahan stepped away for what was referred to only as a medical situation. His surprise departure was a week after announcing the tour’s stunning agreement to work with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.
Monahan says in a note to the tour’s policy board, staff and players that his health has improved. He will not be in Washington on Tuesday when two PGA Tour executives testify at a Senate hearing on the deal.
Hataoka leads U.S. Women’s Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Neither the wind at Pebble Beach nor the stage of a U.S. Women’s Open could stop Nasa Hataoka, who delivered the best round in the toughest conditions Saturday for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead.
Hataoka not only posted the low score of the championship, she played bogey-free on a day Pebble Beach dished out big numbers without much warning. Her 66 was nearly nine shots better than the field average.
More important, it left the 24-year-old from Japan one round away from her first major. Hataoka has lost playoffs at two majors, including two years ago to Yuka Saso at the U.S. Women’s Open up the California coast at Olympic Club.
Allisen Corpuz had a 71 — one of 10 players who broke par on Saturday — and will be in the final group today.
SOCCER
Rapinoe to retire after the NWSL season
CHICAGO — Megan Rapinoe has announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.
The announcement Saturday came days before the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion will be heading to her fourth World Cup. The 38-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”
The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
TENNIS
Henin receives ITF’s highest honor
LONDON — The International Tennis Federation has awarded Justine Henin its highest honor, the Philippe Chatrier Award.
Henin won seven Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal, and was part of Belgium’s team that won the Fed Cup — now called the Billie Jean King Cup — in 2001.
The award, named after the former ITF president, was introduced in 1996 and recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the sport on and off the court.