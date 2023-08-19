Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tags out the Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner at second base during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Hoerner tried to stretch a single into a double. The Royals won, 4-3.
Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help the Kansas City Royals end a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Ragans (4-4) struck out nine while allowing eight hits and all three Chicago runs. He struck out three straight batters to end his final inning.
“I knew it would be my last inning,” Ragans said. “I emptied the tank right there and gave it everything I had.”
The Cubs started the day 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central standings and missed a chance to creep closer after striking out 13 times. Carlos Hernández, the last of four Royals relievers, pitched the ninth for his second save in five chances.
Jameson Taillon (7-8) was charged with two earned runs after allowing six hits and striking out three in the first six innings.
“That’s a sneaky, tough little lineup,” Taillon said after dropping his second straight start. “They made it a bit of a grind on me.”
Kansas City’s Matt Duffy reached on an error to start the sixth before Witt knocked his 24th homer of the season into center field.
“I was just trying to put a good swing on it,” Witt said after helping Kansas City to just its 17th road victory of the season.
The Royals took the lead in the third on Kyle Isbel’s RBI single and got another run an inning later on Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly.
The Cubs answered with a three-run, five-hit fourth that included RBI singles from Jeimer Candelario and Christopher Morel.
Twins 5, Pirates 1 — At Minneapolis: Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings, Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer and Minnesota beat Pittsburgh.
Rockies 14, White Sox 1 — At Denver: Ezequiel Tovar, Elias Díaz and Ryan McMahon all homered, Peter Lambert pitched seven strong innings, and Colorado beat the Chicago. The Rockies finished with a season-high scoring total after coming in having lost seven of their past eight games.
national league
Mets 7, Cardinals 1 — At St. Louis: Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff home run, Jeff McNeil had a three-run shot and New York beat St. Louis for its third straight victory. Joey Lucchesi (2-0) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start since May 13 at Washington.
Braves 4, Giants 0 — At Atlanta: Spencer Strider struck out 10 and allowed one hit in seven innings, three relievers finished and Atlanta beat San Francisco for its third straight shutout.
Nationals 8, Phillies 7 — At Washington: CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fourth inning, and Washington defeated Philadelphia to spoil Michael Lorenzen’s first start since throwing a no-hitter nine days earlier.
Reds 1, Blue Jays 0 — At Cincinnati: Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati beat Toronto.
american league
Red Sox 8, Yankees 3 — At New York: Rookie Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer four batters into the game and drove in four runs, and Brayan Bello pitched six innings to lead Boston to a victory over skidding New York, which dropped two games under .500.
Tigers 4-1, Guardians 2-4 — At Cleveland: Will Brennan hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians beat Detroit for a doubleheader split. In the opener, Miguel Cabrera drove in a run to tie Mel Ott for 11th place on the career RBIs list, and Akil Baddoo homered on the second pitch of Detroit’s win.
Mariners 2, Astros 0 — At Houston: Julio Rodríguez and Mike Ford homered, Bryce Miller threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and Seattle extended its winning streak to four games.