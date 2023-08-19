Royals Cubs Baseball
Buy Now

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tags out the Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner at second base during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Hoerner tried to stretch a single into a double. The Royals won, 4-3.

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help the Kansas City Royals end a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Ragans (4-4) struck out nine while allowing eight hits and all three Chicago runs. He struck out three straight batters to end his final inning.

Recommended for you