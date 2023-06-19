West Virginia-Huggins Arrested Basketball
Buy Now

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of a game at Iowa State this season in Ames, Iowa. Huggins was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Friday night in Pittsburgh.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned a day after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving in the latest incident in a Hall of Fame career that imploded quickly.

The university announced the resignation Saturday night. It came a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.