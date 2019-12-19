MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom would earn $18,125,000 over the next three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers if he pitches at least 190 innings per season.
The 32-year-old right-hander receives a $875,000 signing bonus and $2.75 million annual salaries as part of the three-year contract announced Monday, a deal that guarantees $9,125,000.
He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses based on innings: $125,000 each for 90, 100, 110 and 120, $250,000 apiece for 130, 140, 150 and 160, and $500,000 each for 170, 180 and 190.
Lindblom has additional award bonuses and can become a free agent when the contract ends.
Lindbloom was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft, and he made six starts and 108 relief appearances from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Philadelphia, Texas and Oakland. He signed with South Korea’s Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea’s Doosan Bears. He went 35-7 in two seasons with a 2.68 ERA, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts this year.
Marlins sign Kemp to minors
MIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to take part in spring training.
Kemp batted .200 in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds last year before breaking a rib on April 21. He then spent time in the Mets’ minor league system. Kemp, 35, is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons for four teams.
FOOTBALL
Real life ‘Remember the Titans’ coach Herman Boone dead at 84
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Herman Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84.
Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation.
Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday at his home In Alexandria, Virginia. Johnson said a funeral home operated by his wife is handling the arrangements, which are not complete. He said Boone had been battling cancer. Johnson said he had visited the coach regularly and had planned to see him Wednesday when he learned of his death.
The North Carolina-born Boone led undefeated T.C. Williams High School to the state championship in 1971. Much of “Remember the Titans” covers the team’s uphill battle to win the state championship over 15 all-white teams.
Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired top executive Tom Coughlin on Wednesday, parting ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to his reputation.
Coughlin served as executive vice president of football operations since 2017. It was his second stint with Jacksonville, the expansion franchise he helped build from the ground up in the mid-1990s.
The unbending taskmaster had been in trouble for weeks because of the team’s sagging record and several questionable roster moves. The NFLPA seemingly forced owner Shad Khan’s hand after an arbitrator’s decision to undo millions in fines imposed by Coughlin himself.
Bengals’ Green to sit final 2 games
CINCINNATI — The Bengals kept receiver A.J. Green on the active roster all season, hoping he could return from ankle surgery and put some life back into their foundering offense.
Turns out that was wishful thinking. Green said Wednesday he has decided not to try to play in either of the final two games because his ankle isn’t fully healed.
The club’s most accomplished player also warned that he wouldn’t participate in most offseason practices next year if the Bengals use their franchise tag on him rather than offer a contract extension that meets his expectations.
Green said he’d like to stay in Cincinnati on a multiyear deal. He can become a free agent after this season, his ninth with the Bengals.
Prescott to play despite shoulder
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury that is limiting him in practice but shouldn’t keep him out Sunday when the Cowboys try to qualify for the playoffs at Philadelphia.
The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead at 7-7, and Dallas advances to the postseason with a victory.
Prescott didn’t throw during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday.
Bucs shut down Evans for the season
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season because of hamstring injuries.
The Buccaneers placed both players on injured reserve Wednesday, when the team also announced that receiver Spencer Schnell was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Evans was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time this season, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.
BASKETBALL
Illinois investigates volatile chants during girls prep game
ELGIN, Ill. — The Illinois High School Association is investigating claims that student fans at a high school girls basketball game west of Chicago subjected members of a visiting team to racist and body-shaming chants and slurs.
Officials from Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee say the ugly behavior was on display Saturday during their varsity team’s game against St. Edward Catholic School in Elgin, WLS-TV reported. Bishop McNamara fans and parents say students in the St. Edward fan section were yelling racist comments throughout the game, including making animal noises at a black Bishop McNamara player and another member of the team.
Bishop McNamara football coach J.J. Hollis said at some point, someone told the crowd over the public address system to stop the chants, but that this wasn’t nearly enough, radio station WBBM reported.