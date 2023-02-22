Bottom line: The Badgers are 8-5 in home games. Wisconsin has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points. Iowa scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game. This is the second meeting between the teams. Wisconsin won, 78-75, on Dec. 11 in Iowa City.
Top performers: Chucky Hepburn is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Kris Murray is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 20.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.
NORTHERN IOWA (13-15, 9-9) at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (20-9, 12-6)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Salukis are 12-2 in home games. Southern Illinois scores 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game. Northern Iowa is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.
Top performers: Marcus Domask is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois. Bowen Born is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points. Tytan Anderson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
ILLINOIS STATE (10-19, 5-13) at DRAKE (23-6, 14-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 at home. Drake is the MVC leader with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 7.2. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC shooting 33.5% from deep. Alex Kotov leads the Redbirds shooting 50% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Drake. Kendall Lewis is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
