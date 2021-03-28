MACOMB, Ill. — Tyler Hoosman ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northern Iowa to a 34-20 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.
Hoosman had a 6-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter, and his 29-yard touchdown run stretched the Panthers’ lead to 34-13 with 6:35 remaining.
Northern Iowa (3-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley) scored on its first play from scrimmage when Justin Fomby threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Weston. Fomby completed 15 of 23 passes for 218 yards.
Omar Brown blocked Mason Laramie’s 46-yard field goal attempt and ran the ball back 62 yards into the end zone that gave Northern Iowa a 17-7 halftime lead.
Connor Sampson was 40-of-58 passing for 355 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-5). Sampson’s 58 attempts were the most by a Leatherneck since Paul Singer threw 60 passes against Western Kentucky on November 26, 1988. Sampson had 50 attempts against South Dakota in the 2019 season.
Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee had two rushing attempts for 2 yards for the Panthers.
BASEBALL
Bote wins 2B job for Cubs; Hoerner optioned to Triple-A Iowa
MESA, Ariz. — David Bote has won the second-base job with the Chicago Cubs, and Trevor Williams and Adbert Alzolay will round out the team’s pitching rotation at the beginning of the season.
The Cubs cleared the way for Bote when they optioned infielder Nico Hoerner to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Bote, Hoerner and Eric Sogard had been in the mix at second, and manager David Ross said Bote was the choice.
Bote, who turns 28 on April 7, batted .200 with seven homers and 29 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season last year. He was selected by Chicago in the 18th round of the 2012 amateur draft.
The 34-year-old Sogard is in camp on a minor league deal, but the team has told Major League Baseball he will be added to the big league roster. The Cubs also optioned reliever Brad Wieck to Iowa and released veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin.
Yankees’ Voit needs knee surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce on Saturday as a converted first baseman. Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation on his left knee, manager Aaron Boone said.
Brewers re-sign Zimmermann to minors
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers re-signed pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract one day after releasing him. This move enables the Brewers to send the 34-year-old right-hander to their alternate site in Appleton, Wis.
Under baseball’s labor contract, players who became free agents after the World Series and agreed to a minor league contract had to be told by Saturday that they would be added to the major league roster by opening day, given a $100,000 retention bonus or released. Cutting Zimmermann and then re-signing him got around that.
BASKETBALL
Craig Smith hired as Utah coach
SALT LAKE CITY — Craig Smith, who quickly turned Utah State into one of the nation’s best mid-major programs, was hired Saturday as Utah’s basketball coach. The Utes said Smith will replace Larry Krystkowiak, who was fired this month. Smith led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament twice in three years. Utah State won the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in 2020, but didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FOOTBALL
Vikings sign former Cowboys safety Woods
MINNEAPOLIS — Following a season where the Vikings fielded a defense that Mike Zimmer called “the worst one I’ve ever had,” they’ve spent much of their time in free agency addressing a position group the coach considers his pride and joy.
The team is signing former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a one-year deal, a source confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The contract, worth a reported $2.25 million, figures to place Woods in line to replace Anthony Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last week.
Woods, a sixth-round pick in Dallas in 2017, played for new Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott at Louisiana Tech in 2015, creating a connection to bring the safety to Minnesota.
Ravens adding WR Watkins on 1-year deal
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who won a Super Bowl with Kansas City, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
Entering his eighth NFL season, Watkins has been a solid target for Buffalo (2014-16), the Los Angeles Rams (2017) and the Chiefs (2018-20). He was the fourth overall selection in the 2014 draft by the Bills, who traded him to the Rams in 2017. Watkins joined the Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent.