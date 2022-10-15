Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
IOWA STATE (3-3, 0-3) at No. 22 TEXAS (4-2, 2-1)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Texas leads, 14-4.
What’s at stake: With four straight games against AP Top 25 opponents on deck, the Longhorns can’t afford to drop this game against the struggling Cyclones. Texas has bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech to win two in a row and should have plenty of confidence after hammering Oklahoma 49-0 last week. Iowa State has lost three straight games by a total of 11 points. The Cyclones haven’t lost four in a row since 2016, coach Matt Campbell’s first season.
Key matchup: Iowa State defensive line vs. Texas offensive line. DE Will McDonald IV had two of the Cyclones’ three sacks against Kansas State last week and needs only two to set the Big 12 career record. The Cyclones are among the top run-stopping teams in the nation at 91 yards per game. The Longhorns’ starting offensive linemen have given up a combined four sacks and paved the way for Bijan Robinson to average better than 5 yards per carry and 100 yards per game.
Players to watch: Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers has thrown for just three touchdowns and been intercepted three times in three Big 12 games, and only four passes have gone for more than 20 yards in his two road games. He’ll need to raise his game against the conference’s No. 2 pass defense. Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders has caught 15 passes for 189 yards in three Big 12 games and he has four touchdowns in the last two. That nearly matches the production of the Longhorns’ top receiver, Xavier Worthy.
MINNESOTA (4-1, 1-1) at ILLINOIS (5-1, 2-1)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Series record: Minnesota leads, 40-31-3.
What’s at stake: The Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011 after a 9-6 win over Iowa, but lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury and his status wasn’t known midweek. The Golden Gophers are expected to have star running back Mo Ibrahim return from an ankle injury of his own in a battle that could factor heavily into the Big Ten West race. Illinois coach Bret Bielema has never lost to Minnesota in eight career meetings. He said the Gophers are a “better football team, probably” than last season, when the Illini won 14-6 in Minneapolis.
Key matchup: Illini QB Artur Sitkowski vs. Minnesota defensive backs. Bielema did not announce that Sitkowski would be the starter, but if he does go, it is crucial that he protects the football. Sitkowksi nearly cost Illinois its first win over Iowa since 2008 with an interception near the goal line and a fumble that was returned 80-plus yards for a Hawkeyes score, but was overturned on review. Minnesota ranks second in the FBS as a passing defense (140.6 yards per game) and safeties Jordan Howen and Tyler Nubin came up with interceptions against Purdue on Oct. 1. Sitkowski’s 53.1% completion rate must improve.
Players to watch: Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim. The sixth-year star has a streak of 13 consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest active run in the country. He was held out of the previous game on Oct. 1 against Purdue due to an injury, and the Gophers were limited to just 47 rushing yards by the Boilermakers for their lowest total in coach P.J. Fleck’s six seasons. Illinois RB Chase Brown. The Illini’s chances in this game may well rest on Brown’s shoulders. Brown is second nationally with 146.5 rushing yards per game. If DeVito can’t play, Minnesota can zero in on Brown to try and make the Illinois one dimensional. But Brown, who averages 5.82 yards per carry, has the patience and a mix of strength and speed to give Minnesota’s sturdy defense problems.
WISCONSIN (3-3, 1-2) at MICHIGAN STATE (2-4, 0-3)
Kickoff: 3 p.m.
TV: Fox
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Series record: Michigan State leads, 30-24.
What’s at stake: Wisconsin hopes to keep the momentum going under interim coach Jim Leonhard following its rout of Northwestern. The Badgers snapped a two-game losing streak with the win to stay in the race for the Big Ten West crown. Michigan State is desperate for a win as it has dropped four straight since opening with victories over Western Michigan and Akron. The Spartans have been outscored 149-68 and given up 2,114 yards in those losses.
Key matchup: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz vs. Michigan State’s pass defense. Mertz threw for a career-high 299 yards and matched a career high with five touchdown passes against Northwestern. He’ll be facing a defense that’s ranked 122nd out of 131 teams, allowed 292 passing yards per game.
Players to watch: Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike had a career day vs. Northwestern, totaling 10 catches, 185 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs. He is the first Wisconsin WR to haul in three scores and go for 185-plus yards in a single game since Lee Evans did so against Michigan State in 2003. Michigan State RB Jalen Berger, a Wisconsin transfer, leads the Spartans in rushing with 308 yards and four touchdowns. Berger had a team-high 301 yards rushing for Wisconsin in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but was dismissed from the team in October 2021 after his playing time had dropped significantly.
STANFORD (1-4) at NOTRE DAME (3-2)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Series record: Notre Dame, 22-13
What’s at stake: Today will mark the first matchup between Notre Dame and Stanford when both programs are unranked since 2016. But that could soon change for the Fighting Irish, winners of three straight after starting 0-2 in coach Marcus Freeman’s first full season. Notre Dame looks to continue its upward momentum as the Irish head toward a difficult second half of the season. Stanford has dropped 11 straight games against FBS competition, a streak that dates to a 31-24 overtime victory over No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 2, 2021.
Key matchup: Notre Dame has one of the best pass rushes in college football. The Irish average 3.0 sacks per game, the 18th-best mark in the nation. The Stanford offensive line has struggled to protect starting quarterback Tanner McKee this season. In five games, the Cardinal has allowed 4.0 sacks per game, which ranks 128th of 131 FBS teams in sacks allowed per game. Yet the Cardinal limited Oregon State to just one sack in a competitive 28-27 loss last weekend. Stanford will have a shot at an upset victory if they can protect McKee from AP preseason All-American edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and the rest of the Notre Dame defensive front.
Players to watch: Stanford RB Casey Filkins will carry a heavy offensive load going forward due to the loss of injured RB E.J. Smith. Filkins leads the team in rushing and yards from scrimmage with 496 total yards and four touchdowns this season. Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer is the favorite target of Irish QB Drew Pyne. In five games, Mayer’s been targeted a team-high 49 times and has 33 receptions for 351 yards and five scores.
