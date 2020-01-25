WAVERLY, Iowa -- On the wall in the Dubuque Wahlert wrestling room is a list.
It starts with Tom Danner, the first state champion in program history. The most recent entries are Boone McDermott and Josh Ramirez, who won state wrestling titles in 2018.
Pretty soon, there will be a new name and photo going up on that wall.
Alaina Schmidt is a state champion.
Schmidt pinned her way through the 152-pound bracket at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament this weekend at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, culminating with a 61-second fall in the championship match on Saturday.
“It’s super cool knowing that I can hopefully inspire girls to do the same,” Schmidt said. “Hopefully it can continue on and I won’t be the only one on the wall.”
Moments earlier, Alana Duggan had become the first wrestler in program history to win a medal at the girls state meet, placing fifth at 138 pounds.
But the Eagles’ haul wasn’t complete until the 285-pound fifth-place match was complete. The 16 members of the Wahlert squad cheered from the edge of the mat as Colfax-Mingo’s Destiny McBride-Dannels pinned Osage’s Abigail Cockrum to clinch a third-place team trophy for the Golden Eagles.
The bewildered Colfax-Mingo wrestler was mobbed by the Wahlert team before they posed for pictures together.
The Eagles clipped Osage, 121-119, for third place.
“I’m really excited for my girls. I’m proud of all of them,” said Wahlert coach Joel Allen. “They worked really hard, and this was a heck of a lot of fun. What it means for Wahlert, I think we’re just going to try to keep pushing girls wrestling for the whole school and more importantly for the whole sport of girls wrestling. It’s just a really neat thing that’s going on right now.”
It was the second girls state tournament in Iowa, sponsored by the IWCOA because girls wrestling has not yet been sanctioned as a varsity sport by either the Iowa High School Athletic Association or the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title and Charles City finished runner-up, seven points ahead of the Eagles. Western Dubuque tied for 26th place with 36 points.
Western Dubuque’s Mya Lindauer placed fourth at 145 pounds to become the first female state medalist in Bobcats’ program history. Clayton Ridge’s Michaela Blume placed eighth at 132.
Schmidt became the 11th different wrestler to win a state title for Wahlert and she did so in dominating fashion. All five of her matches resulted in a pin, and three of them came in the first period. Her other two came 12 and 27 seconds into the second period.
“Hard work and great coaching and great support from my teammates,” said Schmidt, who was rated seventh in IA Wrestle’s girls rankings.
Schmidt spent just a combined 6 minutes and 13 seconds on the mat for her five matches. She pinned North Fayette Valley’s Val Boleyn in 1:01 in the final.
“I’m just really proud of her. She is such an athlete and such a competitor,” Allen said. “The culture of girls sports at Wahlert is very strong. They’re very competitive and they’re big-time fighters.”
Duggan went 6-2 at the meet with all six victories coming by fall. She avenged a two-point overtime loss from the second round with a pin of Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown in the consolation quarterfinals. After dropping a 10-5 decision in her consolation semifinal, she pinned West Liberty’s Mylei Henderson in 36 seconds to place fifth.
Her name will also go on the wall.
“I can remember as a little kid looking at all the plaques on the wall and everybody’s names on them. Now thinking that my name is going to be up there, that is so cool,” Duggan said. “I love that. I’m so excited.”
Lindauer was pinned by New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Claire Quirk in her third-place match at 145.
“It feels amazing,” said Lindauer, who wrestled in the Little Bobcats Wrestling Club. “I’m just happy that I placed. I wasn’t sure if I could do it.”
After falling in the quarterfinals early on Saturday morning, doubt entered Lindauer’s mind. Once that was put to rest, she bounced back with three consecutive pins in the consolation bracket, including two in less than a minute, to reach the consolation final.
“It’s really pretty cool,” WD coach Tom Danner said. “It’s nice to see somebody do something different and not be afraid to take a chance, take the opportunity to get out there and go outside the box and have some fun. Obviously her teammates and family and Bobcat Nation is very proud of her.”
Blume lost her quarterfinal match, but won by fall over Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Gabby Guenther to clinch a spot on the medal stand. She was pinned in 1:38 by Central City’s Evah Owens in the 132-pound seventh-place match.
Wahlert’s Alix Oliver (106), Ivy Dearstone (126) and Paige Hummel (170), Dubuque Senior’s Kes Whalen (138) and Western Dubuque’s Keisha Walker (145) suffered their second losses of the tournament earlier in the consolation brackets on Saturday.