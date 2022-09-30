CHICAGO — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs.
Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
“I feel like I’m a very fortunate person to be in a select group of players that earned bad contracts because there’s a lot of bad contracts,” Heyward said Thursday. “So that’s fine. I can understand people can say contracts this and that, but I also know I’ve had my hand in a lot of winning baseball here on the North Side of Chicago.”
Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year.
“I appreciate the real,” Heyward said.
A two-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .257 average, 159 homers and 641 RBIs in 13 seasons with Atlanta, St. Louis and Chicago. In 2016 he helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908. But he has hit .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with Chicago.
He is remembered for his pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7, won by the Cubs, 8-7, in 10 innings.
“Well, I know I had an effect on it,” Heyward said. “The group was together and the right people were in the room.”
He plans to keep a home in Chicago, his wife’s hometown, no matter where he plays.
“Have to be realistic about their roles that they think I should be in,” Heyward said. “Is that a minor league invite? Or is that a possibility of saying, ‘Oh, like we want you on this team and we’re here to win and compete. We understand what you bring in a winning environment.’”
FOOTBALL
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa stretchered off field
CINCINNATI — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher with head and neck injuries in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins said.
Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.
Chiefs-Bucs game to remain in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled.
The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
Air Force sanctioned for violations
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force football program received two years of probation from the NCAA and had its squad size reduced by 10 for four years as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations.
The penalties were announced Thursday after Air Force and four individuals reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations. A fifth individual in the case has contested their role and will be heard by the committee on infractions.
The sanctions also include a fine and a reduction of 46 total official visits for the football program in the 2022-23 and ‘23-24 academic years. In addition, there’s a prohibition on unofficial visits in football from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12, 2022, and a reduced number of evaluation days this fall.
GOLF
Riley shoots 66 for share of lead
JACKSON, Miss. — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major.
Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s.
Lin uses late eagle for LPGA lead
THE COLONY, Texas — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA.
The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.
AUTO RACING
Bowman to miss next race with concussion
Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.
HMS said Bowman was evaluated Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend’s playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman.
