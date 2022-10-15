TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.
Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who was flagged for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags. Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second.
BEREA, Ohio — The NFL said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson.
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women allege he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions. The most recent lawsuit was filed this week by a woman who says Watson pressured her into a sex act in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him. The league says it will monitor developments in the new litigation.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Running back Cam Akers abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams, and the team cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won’t play Sunday against Carolina.
Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the running back was not injured. McVay says “we’re working through some different things right now” and characterized it as “uncharted territory.” McVay also says Akers is “going to be OK.”
Akers practiced with the defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday. He has 151 rushing yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams.
HOCKEY
MILAN — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.
GOLF
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Brooks Koepka has a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after an 8-under 62 in the first round. The American made eight birdies during an error-free round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. The former top-ranked player is trailed by Charl Schwartzel at 6 under. Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein and Patrick Reed are a further stroke back.
RUNNING
MONACO— Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei, of Kenya, has been suspended after testing positive for doping at the 2021 race she won. She’s also suspected of obstructing an investigation.
The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication. The AIU says 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since the start of 2021. The 28-year-old Kipyokei faces a four-year ban and her Boston win disqualified.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director Friday, putting him in charge of the search for a new football coach. Batt replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3.
Collins finished with an overall record of 10-28, the worst winning percentage (.263) of any full-time coach in Georgia Tech history. His lack of success also took down Stansbury, who hired Collins after the 2018 season and steadfastly stood by him even as fans and big-money boosters increasingly expressed their discontent.
DALLAS — Kennesaw State has been approved for membership in Conference USA and will join the league on July 1, 2024. The move was approved Friday by the league going through a transition of its makeup.
