CHICAGO — The Bears ruled wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.
Gabriel had three touchdown catches in Monday’s win over the Redskins, but he left in the third quarter with a concussion after he was hit by a pair of defenders on a 7-yard carry. He didn’t practice this week.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said second-year wide receiver Anthony Miller could be counted on to do more in Gabriel’s absence.
Nichols has been out since the Week 2 victory over the Broncos with a broken right hand.
The Bears also listed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee), right guard Kyle Long (hip), kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) and tight end Trey Burton (groin) as questionable for the game.
Hicks didn’t practice this week as he deals with a right knee injury Nagy originally said was just “wear and tear.” Long didn’t practice Thursday or Friday after what Nagy said could be called a small setback with his hip.
Pineiro was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice, and Burton also was limited as the Bears practiced on turf. Nagy expects Burton to play.
Antonio Brown not ready for retirement
Antonio Brown has indicated he’s not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.
The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.
Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He’s been dumped by three teams in the last six months.
Ramsey questionable for Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver following the birth of his second child.
Ramsey, who has requested a trade, left the team Wednesday night to be with his family in Nashville, Tenn. Coach Doug Marrone said Friday the baby girl had been born. It’s unclear if Ramsey is planning to rejoin the team in Denver today.
Falcons’ Ito Smith set to play
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons backup running back Ito Smith appears set to play against the Tennessee Titans after returning from a concussion.
Smith was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being held out on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday.
Smith should be available to play behind starter Devonta Freeman in Sunday’s game.
Nebraska unveils plans for $155M facility
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s football team is getting a new, state-of-the-art athletic facility intended to boost recruiting and improve the Huskers’ standing nationally, university officials announced Friday.
Crews will break ground on the $155 million facility next summer, with an expected completion date of 2022. The building will connect to Memorial Stadium. At 350,000-square feet, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the nation.
“I think this is evidence that the University of Nebraska is committed to making sure we do everything we can to compete at the highest level,” Husker football coach Scott Frost said at the announcement Friday.
AUTO RACING
Byron wins pole for 1st Cup elimination race
CONCORD, N.C. — William Byron and Alex Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to a sweep of the front row in qualifying for the first elimination race in NASCAR’s playoffs.
Byron went 103.198 mph around the hybrid road course/oval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway that was reconfigured last season to spice up the playoff stop at one of NASCAR’s premier race tracks. It’s the fifth pole of Byron’s career and second this season at the home track for the Charlotte native.
Byron is in the 12th and final spot to advance to the second round of the playoffs but has only a two-point edge over Bowman headed into Sunday’s race.
The bottom four in the standings are Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones, who dropped to last in the 16-driver field when his car failed post-race inspection last weekend at Richmond.
BASEBALL
Freeman rejoins Braves
NEW YORK — Freddie Freeman has returned to the Atlanta Braves’ lineup after staying home this week to receive treatment on his sore right elbow.
The four-time All-Star says he could not straighten his right arm before resting this week. He did not travel with Atlanta for a two-game series at Kansas City and hasn’t played since Sunday. He says the rehab was effective.
BASKETBALL
Pelicans add Weatherspoon to staff
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Teresa Weatherspoon and AJ Diggs as assistant coaches with a focus on player development.
The club says the new assistants have been assigned to work with the Pelicans’ two-way players and will travel with them to assignments with New Orleans’ G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.
Weatherspoon, who this summer was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was one of the original players in the WNBA in 1997. She was a star guard for the New York Liberty and spent the last four seasons as the Liberty’s director of player and franchise development.
Magic’s 1992 Olympic jersey up for bid
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Magic Johnson’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend.
Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the first Olympics to allow NBA players.
SCP Auctions says Johnson’s blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 by the time bidding ends Saturday night. The jersey has been professionally photo-matched to confirm he wore it in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico.