NEW YORK — The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.
Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers this season.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the contracts are pending physicals and haven’t been announced by the team.
It’s the first set of big moves by New York since Billy Eppler took over as general manager, promising on his first day to pursue pricey free agents and create a perennial World Series contender.
Mariners acquire Frazier from Padres
SEATTLE — Seattle’s first big move of the offseason was completing a deal Jerry Dipoto tried to make last summer. The Mariners finally landed Adam Frazier on Saturday, acquiring the All-Star second baseman in a trade with the San Diego Padres.
The move cost Seattle two minor leaguers, but it addresses one of the team’s biggest needs entering the offseason; adding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford. Frazier’s versatility means the Mariners can still be aggressive with other possible transactions should another middle infielder become available.
Red Sox sign Wacha to 1-year deal
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.
The team announced the contract on Saturday.
Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He was 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA in seven appearances from Aug. 28 on, ending the season with back-to-back, scoreless five-inning starts in which he allowed a total of one hit.
FOOTBALL
Titans place WR Brown on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday.
Brown already had been declared out for today’s game against New England after he sustained a chest injury during last weekend’s loss to Houston. Now he will be out at least until Dec. 23 and becomes the 17th player currently on IR for Tennessee (8-3).
He is the Titans’ leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns.
Browns activate Hunt, Conklin from IR
CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s offense is again complete.
The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve, and they will be in the lineup for tonight’s critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore.
Hunt missed the past five games with a calf injury. Conklin was out for the past three with a dislocated elbow.
Hall of Fame DL Culp dies at 75
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl during a 14-year NFL career, died Saturday of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 75.
Culp announced this month that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His wife, Collette Bloom Culp, announced “on behalf of our family and with a broken heart” the five-time All-Pro’s death.
HOCKEY
NHL postpones 2 Islanders games
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.
Upcoming New York Islanders games today at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional players went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. The team would have had as many as eight players unavailable.
The league says the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders’ games through at least Tuesday being called off for now.
GOLF
Lawrence wins 36-hole Joburg Open
JOHANNESBURG — South African golfer Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open on Saturday after the third round was abandoned because of bad weather, meaning the result was called after 36 holes of the inaugural event on the DP World Tour.
The event had been reduced to a 54-hole tournament late Friday to help non-South African resident players, caddies and support staff at the tournament return to their home countries, a move triggered by international travel restrictions being imposed on South Africa because of the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the country.