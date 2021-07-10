NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on Thursday while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
Cubs’ Wieck on IL with irregular heartbeat
CHICAGO — The Cubs placed reliever Brad Wieck on the 10-day injured list Friday with an irregular heartbeat. Wieck will undergo further testing, though manager David Ross said he didn’t think it was a “great” concern. Wieck previously underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in February 2020 after testing showed an intermittent atrial flutter.
FOOTBALL
Former Hawkeyes Bowen and Dobrino pass
IOWA CITY — Don Bowen and Don Dobrino, University of Iowa football teammates in the 1950s, have died. Bowen, passed on June 25 at the age of 84, while Dobrino passed July 4 at the age of 86. Bowen, an offensive lineman, and Dobrino, a running back, were members of the 1956 Iowa squad that posted a 9-1 overall record, winning the Big Ten and completing the season with a 35-19 win over Oregon State in the Rose Bowl.
GOLF
McIlroy misses cut, spectator swings his club
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner’s golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron.
It wasn’t long before the interloper, who smelled of alcohol according to McIlroy’s playing partner, Jon Rahm, was ejected from the tournament. McIlroy didn’t last much longer. After an even-par round of 71, McIlroy missed the cut at the European Tour event on Friday.
Furyk leads by 2 at U.S. Senior Open after 64
OMAHA, Neb. — The combination of wind, heat and humidity made it difficult to go low at the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. Jim Furyk and Greg Kraft found a way.
Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round in days at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames. The 2003 U.S. Open champion and 17-time PGA Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4-under.
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown hired as Memphis assistant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas men’s basketball coach Larry Brown on Thursday was named assistant coach at the University of Memphis — the same day he accepted the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Brown, the only coach to lead teams to NCAA (Kansas, 1988) and NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) titles, last worked as a head coach in 2018.