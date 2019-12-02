Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points in the opening round and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.
No. 22 Villanova 83, La Sallle 72 — At Villanova, Pa.: Justin Moore had 25 points off the bench, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and Villanova beat La Salle.