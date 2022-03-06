Running of fumes after a rough finish to regulation, the Dubuque Fighting Saints found a way to win.
And take over first place in the United States Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.
Jackson Hallum scored 49 seconds into overtime to lift the Saints to a 6-5 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque (29-13-2-3) completed a three-game series sweep.
Team USA tied the game with extra-attacker goals by Paul Fischer and Gabriel Perrault in the final 1:48 of regulation.
“There are going to be ups and downs in every game, and, no matter what happens, you have to stick to the systems the coaches teach us and believe in ourselves,” Hallum said. “At the end of the day, we won as a team, and that’s all that matters.
“It was a really good feeling, not just for me but for the whole team, to win that game. Everyone was so proud of the effort, especially with it being the third weekend in a row where we’ve had a three-(games)-in-three (days). It was pretty sweet to win like that to complete the sweep.”
On the game-winning goal, Paxton Geisel made a save and Kenny Connors won a race to the loose puck. Connors avoided a defender, then sprung Hallum for a breakaway on goalie Carsen Musser.
“Kenny’s a great playmaker, and he makes passes like that all the time,” Hallum said. “The pre-scout said shoot five-hole, and that’s where I shot it. The pre-scout was right.”
Dubuque leapfrogged Chicago (27-11-7-1) into first place in the East for the second time this season. Three weeks ago, the Saints’ stay at the top didn’t last the weekend.
“Obviously, it’s a huge feeling to be in first place,” said defenseman Max Burkholder, who scored twice on Sunday. “You put in a lot of work to get to this point, but the work’s not done. We still have to reach that end goal, so we’ll have to keep working.”
The Saints took a 5-3 lead on a pair of goals 37 seconds apart midway through the third period. Geisel stopped Gabriel Perrault on a penalty shot at the 9:20 mark, and, nine seconds later, Mikey Burchill intercepted a pass in his own zone and bolted the other way for a breakaway goal.
“I don’t think it was the goal that changed the momentum. It was the save by Pax,” Burchill said of his 11th goal of the season and third in three games. “That gave us so much more life on the bench and got everyone going. I kind of got lucky on the read and was able to finish it.”
Connor Kurth made it 5-3 with his 26th goal of the season on the shift after Burchill’s goal. Stephen Halliday forced a turnover with an aggressive forecheck that set up Ryan Beck and Kurth for a 2-on-1 that Kurth finished with a tip in the blue paint.
Team USA pulled Musser in the final minutes and scored its fourth goal while on the power play.
“It’s a little frustrating we didn’t hold the lead, but that’s a very skilled team on the other side,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “But the bench stayed positive the whole way and they were focused on getting the extra (standings) point in overtime. Fortunately, we did.
“It’s tough to play three-in-threes, especially three weeks in a row. But I thought our intentions were good, and we were detailed on both ends of the ice the last two nights. I saw a lot of positive signs Saturday and Sunday.”
Team USA took its first lead of the weekend 1:45 into the game on a Zeev Buium goal, but Burkholder tied it 6:22 later with his seventh goal of the year. After a faceoff loss, Riley Stuart tracked the puck below the goal line and fed Zane Demsey at the left point. Demsey passed to Burkholder, whose shot eluded a Stuart screen to tie the game.
Hallum gave Dubuque its first lead 2:02 into the second period. Musser made a save on Tristan Lemyre, and Axel Kumlin and Connors made key plays at the blueline to keep the play alive. Connors found Hallum on the left wing, and Hallum beat Musser for his 25th goal of the season.
William Vote tied it for Team USA at the 9:07 mark, but Burkholder potted his second goal 1:52 later to give Dubuque a 3-2 lead. Halliday made a backhanded pass from below the goal line that hit Kurth’s stick before Burkholder made a toe-drag move around a defender and snapped a shot over Musser’s shoulder.
Salvatore Guzzo pulled Team USA even when he was credited with a goal that bounced off a pair of Dubuque players.
The Saints finished with a 30-29 edge in shots. Team USA went 1-for-3 on the power play, and the Saints did not convert their lone power play.