NEW YORK — Batting average for left-handed hitters was up 13 percentage points through the first full month of the season, an impact of baseball’s new rule changes.
The biggest noticeable impact has been when games are ending. Average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 37 minutes, down from 3:05 at the same point last year.
Clubhouse staff and players are getting home while their families are still awake.
“It definitely makes life easier,” Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, said Monday.
Boosted by new rules designed to speed play and increase action, stolen bases rose 40% to their highest level in nearly a quarter-century and scoring increased by 1.1 runs per game.
Pitch clock violations averaged 0.74, and the New York Mets topped the major leagues with 17 while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit tied for the fewest with four each. Of 313 clock violations, 204 were by pitchers, 91 by batters and four by catchers.
In addition, there were five penalties for batter timeouts, eight for pitcher disengagements and one for violating the shift restrictions.
Yankees place Judge on injured list
NEW YORK — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines. New York announced the move before Monday night’s series opener against Cleveland. The move is move retroactive to Friday.
Phillies expect Harper to return today
LOS ANGELES — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow.
The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return.
Guardians trade LHP Pilkington to Arizona
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians traded left-hander Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for $100,000.
Pilkington appeared in 15 games for the AL Central champions last season, going 1-2 with a 3.88 ERA. The 25-year-old began this season with Triple-A Columbus before being recalled by the Guardians last week.
Mets’ Carrasco nearing return
NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco could return to the New York Mets next week, potentially making whole a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries this season.
Carrasco, who has been sidelined since April 16 because of right elbow inflammation, began throwing last week. Manager Buck Showalter said the 36-year-old was “… kind of semi-penciled” in for the rotation cycle the Mets will begin Saturday.
Yankees’ Loaisiga to have elbow surgery
NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow and likely will be sidelined until August.
New York manager Aaron Boone said head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad will operate Tuesday and Loáisiga will not be able to throw for three to six weeks. Loáisiga, 28, had been out since April 5 with right elbow inflammation.
FOOTBALL
Daughter of Bucs LB Barrett drowns in pool
TAMPA, Fla. — The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.
Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
SOCCER
J.J. Watt, wife Kealia invest in English club
BURNLEY, England — Former NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, have announced an investment in the English soccer club Burnley, which recently earned promotion to the Premier League.
The recently retired Watt is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year while Kealia is an accomplished soccer player who has played for the United States and for several years in the National Women’s Soccer League. The two announced their investment Monday. The statement said Kealia Watt will be instrumental in helping develop the Burnley FC women’s team.
HOCKEY
Flames fire Sutter after missing playoffs
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter on Monday, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season.
The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record. Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.
