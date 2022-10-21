Red Wings Blackhawks Hockey
Buy Now

Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi (13) scores the winning goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

 David Banks

CHICAGO — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in the Blackhawks' home opener.

Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first game in six days. Petr Mrazek made 15 stops before departing with an unspecified injury, and Alex Stalock had 10 saves in the third period and overtime.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.