Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team on Monday.
Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP wants out of Green Bay, where he has spent his entire NFL career.
ESPN reported in the hours before the draft that the three-time MVP doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Later that week, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a column posted on the Packers’ website that the team “is very much aware” of Rodgers’ concerns and that “this is an issue that we have been working on for several months.”
Murphy acknowledged in his column that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur all visited Rodgers on a number of occasions during this offseason. Gutekunst has said the team has no plans to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract.
AUBURN, Ala. — Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Auburn. Finley announced his decision Monday with a video posted on social media. Finley started five games last season as a freshman. The former three-star recruit passed for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program.
Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there. He missed all of last season with an injury.
BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon assaulted
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior basketball player Jordan Bohannon was physically assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City. Bohannon is recovering after receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury.
“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a press release. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”
DETROIT — A former Michigan State University basketball star was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit, police said.
Keith Appling, 29, was arrested in Chelsea, 60 miles west of Detroit. A gun was recovered, police said. Police said he’s accused of shooting the man Saturday night during an argument.
Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
swimming & diving
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Nathan Mundt has been named the seventh head coach in the history of the Hawkeyes women’s swimming and diving program.
Mundt has more than 15 years of coaching experience, including being the head coach at Western Illinois, where he was voted the 2007 Mid-Continent Conference Women’s Coach of the Year. Mundt coached 33 NCAA All-Americans during his first Hawkeye stint from 2008-16. He most recently served as head coach of the Iowa Flyers Swim Club.
HOCKEY
RIGA, Latvia — Germany beat Canada, 3-1, on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games.
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill allowed two goals on 24 shots as Canada fell to 0-3-0. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Paul’s goal was just Canada’s second of the tournament. Stefan Loibl and Matthias Plachta scored and ex-NHL defenseman Korbinian Holzer added an empty-net goal for Germany, which is atop the Group B standings with Canada tied for last.
Yost’s name might be removed from arena
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A committee proposed that the University of Michigan remove Fielding Yost’s name from the campus ice arena after a review of his work, including his refusal to let a Black football player play a Southern school in 1934.
Yost spent about 40 years in Ann Arbor as football coach or athletic director and sometimes both. But Yost, who died in 1946, refused to let Willis Ward play against Georgia Tech, a response to a demand by that school. The decision greatly angered teammate Gerald Ford, who would become vice president and president of the United States.