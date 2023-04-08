UNC’s Caleb Love transferring to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Caleb Love plans to transfer to Michigan from North Carolina, giving coach Juwan Howard some much-needed talent for his roster next season. The 6-foot-4 guard announced his decision on social media Friday.
The Wolverines also added former Seton Hall guard Tray Jackson, who shared his plans on social media.
Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points last season and 14.6 in three seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels.
UConn’s Jordan Hawkins declares for draft
STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins announced Friday that he will leave college and enter the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this past season, helping lead the Huskies to the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament title.
Kennesaw State hires Alabama’s Pettway
KENNESAW, Ga. — Former Alabama assistant Antoine Pettway was hired as Kennesaw State’s basketball coach Friday.
Pettway takes over for Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Owls to their first NCAA Tournament berth this season before being taking the South Florida job on March 29.
Pettway, 40, served on the Alabama staff for 15 years. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2000-04.
FOOTBALL
Titans reach deal with Pro Bowler Simmons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has made his biggest move yet by agreeing Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain’s fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal.
Bengals’ Mixon recharged in gun incident
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year.
City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.
BASEBALL
Braves place Harris on injured list
ATLANTA — Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.
Harris, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, appeared to be injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base in Atlanta’s 7-6 victory over San Diego on Thursday.
HOCKEY
U.S. routs Switzerland at women’s worlds
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States thumped Switzerland 9-1 on Friday at the world women’s hockey championship.
Abbey Murphy set the record for the fastest goal ever at the tournament, scoring seven seconds in. She added two assists, while Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two helpers.
SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT
WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image
LOS ANGELES — World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend.
The image was used in a promotional package for the match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on a preview show on April 1.
