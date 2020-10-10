All New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19, and Sunday’s game against Arizona will be played on time.
The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.
“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the team said. “Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing.
“As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.”
Chargers place Ekeler on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.
Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.
Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Kelley leads the team in carries (52) but has fumbled in two straight games. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury but saw limited action last week.
Ximines on IR for Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed outside linebacker Oshane Ximines on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The Giants (0-4) announced the move Friday, two days before a game against the Cowboys (1-3) in Dallas.
Ximines was hurt on Sunday in a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He did not practice this week. The second-year pro will be eligible to return to the roster after missing three games.
Colts to miss Leonard, Walker
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will face the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense without one key starter, linebacker Darius Leonard.
They could be without middle linebacker Anthony Walker, too.
On Friday, coach Frank Reich ruled out Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, and acknowledged Walker’s status was still uncertain.
Browns missing Ogunjobi for Sunday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi sits out with an abdominal injury.
Ogunjobi has been dominant up front against the run for the Browns (3-1), who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. A third-round pick in 2017 from Charlotte, Ogunjobi got hurt in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week.
Jaguars without 3 key starters on D
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Houston on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) as questionable against the Texans.
Losing Allen would add to the team’s pass rush woes. Jacksonville (1-3) has four sacks, and Allen has half of those while getting the most consistent pressure of anyone on the defense.
Cowboys Smith out for season
FRISCO, Texas — Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery, another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday Smith’s injury was a “correctable situation,” but didn’t get into any timelines on when the seven-time Pro Bowler might be ready in the offseason.
Smith injured his neck in practice the week after the opener and missed two games before returning and playing all 82 snaps in last week’s 49-38 loss to Cleveland. Dallas (1-3) is at home against the winless New York Giants on Sunday.
Longtime Steeler Ilkin battling ALS
PITTSBURGH — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The 63-year-old Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowler who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh during a career that ran from 1980-93 and has served as an analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts since 1998, made the announcement in a video posted on Friday.
BASEBALL
Whitey Ford, beloved Yankee, dead at 91
Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become baseball’s perennial champions in the 1950s and ’60s, died Thursday night. He was 91.
The team said Friday the Hall of Famer died at his Long Island home in Lake Success, New York, while watching the Yankees in a playoff game. His wife of 69 years, Joan, and family members were with him. Ford had suffered from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease in recent years. His death was the latest this year of a number of baseball greats — Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
GOLF
Cantlay takes lead in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65 and share the early 36-hole lead in Las Vegas.
Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. They were at 14-under 128 going into a weekend with a forecast of dry, warm weather and plenty of birdies.