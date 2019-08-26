Matt Gansen’s car made it just far enough to win the 20-lap Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modified Season Championship feature Sunday evening at Dubuque Speedway.
“The car started to overheat and steam was hitting my faceshield,” Gansen said in Victory Circle. “I was using a tear off every lap. I didn’t know what was going on on the track.”
Gansen moved by early leader Jaden Fryer after several side by side laps on lap 9 and extended the advantage.
“It looked like (Fryer) was staying on the bottom and we were fast enough up top,” Gansen added. “I wasn’t sure if he would figure something else out, so I wanted to make the move.”
Tyler Madigan also passed Fryer late. Track champion Bryce Garnhart and Timmy Current rounded out the top five.
Tyler Soppe took the 15-lap Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMod finale and the track title as well. Early leader Jake Murphy, Jerry Miles, Matt Stagman and Travis Fecht followed.
Cole Mather topped the K Motorsports IMCA Stock Car 10-lap Season Championship topping his title season. Reece Norton and Kyle Merkes came next.
Kaden Reynolds visited and edged Shane Oberbreckling at the finish line to take the Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stock 12-lapper. That finished off a great battle that included track champion Daniel Wauters. Brandon White and Bobby Taggart followed.
Nick Proehl won the battle of the 4 Cylinders taking the 12-lap feature. Jacob Welter was 10th but took the track title. In the feature, Tyler Shady, Adam Gates, Thomas Adams and Rick Hempstead finished 2nd through 5th.
The team of Corey Rupp and Brandon Ehrisman took the 2-Man Cruiser 12-lap feature. Adrianne Hartmann beat her car owner Hal Russell in the 20-lap INEX Legends main.
A total of 73 race teams hit the track for 17 total events plus Kids Trick or Treat and racing was completed about 8:45 p.m.
This concludes the season at Dubuque Speedway.
For information on a possible upcoming championship banquet and late season specials, keep tuned to tracksidepromotionsia.com, the track Facebook page or call 563-940-7841.