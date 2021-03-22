David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in an 11-6 victory over Cincinnati in spring training baseball at Mesa, Ariz.
Eric Sogard hit a leadoff home run and Jake Marisnick also connected. Starter Alec Mills worked 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.
Kyle Farmer homered, doubled and singled for Cincinnati. Tyler Mahle gave up four hits in 3 2/3 innings, but three of them were home runs.
Mariners 3, Brewers 1 — At Phoenix: Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta scattered five hits over 4 2/3 innings, allowing a run and striking out five.
Diamondbacks 4, White Sox 4 (9 innings) — At Scottsdale, Ariz.: Carlos Rodón yielded just one hit over his four-inning start for the White Sox, striking out five. Reynaldo López worked three innings in relief and gave up four runs on six hits and a pair of walks. Felix Paulino struck out the side in the ninth.
Twins 12, Orioles 7 — At Sarasota, Fla.: J.A. Happ worked the first three innings for Minnesota and allowed four runs and six hits. J.T. Riddle, Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo homered in the third inning, and Jorge Polanco, Caleb Hamilton and Trevor Larnach also connected.