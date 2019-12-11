Officials at the University of Minnesota-Crookston said Tuesday the northwestern Minnesota school is eliminating its football program because of costs.
UMN-Crookston said the recently completed 2019 season is the last as a varsity sport. Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause said the decision to discontinue any program is “extremely difficult.” But the school says the football program has faced serious challenges from lack of funding.
Director of athletics Stephanie Helgeson said discontinuing the football program was “the right decision” for the long-term health of the Golden Eagle athletics department. The school said it will honor scholarships for any student-athlete who wishes to continue academically at Minnesota-Crookston.
St. Cloud State University also announced Tuesday that it plans to end its football and golf programs to comply with a Title IX court order and manage its budget shortages.
The moves will start next fall and will affect about 115 student athletes, seven coaches and two graduate assistant coaches, St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker said. Men’s soccer will be added to keep the program in compliance with NCAA rules, the St. Cloud Times reported.
Mountain West suspends 4 Nevada players
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference has suspended four Nevada football players for their roles in a postgame altercation against UNLV on Nov. 30.
The four were suspended for violating the league’s sportsmanship rules, the conference announced Tuesday.
Defensive back Austin Arnold will serve a two-game suspension. Defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were given one-game suspensions, while linebacker Gabriel Sewell will sit out a half.
Boston College RB Dillon to NFL draft
BOSTON — Boston College running back AJ Dillon says he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.
The junior announced his decision in a statement released Tuesday by the school. He will not play when BC meets Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl Jan. 2 in Alabama.
Belichick denies seeing video
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.
Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday he was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed until Monday afternoon.
NFL salary cap could top $200M for 1st time
IRVING, Texas — The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, making it likely for the cap to have an increase of at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive year.
The 2019 salary cap is at $188.2 million. If the cap tops $200 million for the first time, it will have grown by roughly 40% since 2015, when it was at $143.3 million.
Lions’ WR Jones goes on injured reserve
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team announced the move Tuesday. The Lions also signed defensive tackle Frank Herron to their active roster from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.
NFL suspends Redskins CB Thomas
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The league announced Thomas’ suspension Tuesday that extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.
Falcons place Ridley, Trufant on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant were placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Atlanta Falcons.
Ridley (abdominal strain) and Trufant (broken forearm) will miss the final three games of the season after being injured in Atlanta’s 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Redskins place RB Guice on IR
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins are shutting down injured running back Derrius Guice for the rest of the season. Washington on Tuesday put Guice on season-ending injured reserve with a left knee injury. The second-year back injured the knee in the Redskins’ most recent loss Sunday at Green Bay.
Jets won’t discipline RB Bell for bowling
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell will be spared from team discipline after his weekend bowling outing.
The New York Jets running back missed the team’s 22-21 win Sunday against Miami while continuing to recover from the flu, which kept him out of practice for two days last week. Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that team doctors determined Bell was still ill Saturday, so the team ruled him out for the game. Bell was sent home and told to stay away from the team while he recovers — but didn’t violate any team rules.
BASEBALL
Padres, D-Backs to play in Mexico City
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play each other in April in Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in Mexico City.
The commissioner’s office said Tuesday the two games on April 18 and 19 will be at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened last year. Arizona will be the home team for both games, which originally were scheduled for Phoenix.
BASKETBALL
Bulls’ Porter to miss another month
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least another month because of a broken left foot that was initially diagnosed as a bruise. The Bulls said the injury was confirmed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who examined him Monday. The team said the small fracture became clear after repeated imaging over the past five weeks, and Porter will be re-evaluated in four weeks.