PITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Another call to Diulus was made seeking comment on the charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday.
Lions place QB Driskel on IR
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have put quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.
The Lions were already without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then Driskel missed Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury. David Blough made his NFL debut at quarterback.
Detroit also announced Saturday that it signed quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, and the Lions also signed quarterback Joe Callahan to their practice squad.
Broncos activate QB Lock off IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve Saturday and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team still isn’t naming Lock the starter against the Chargers.
Lock spent the first three months of the season on IR after sustaining a thumb injury in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 19.
In three preseason appearances, the second-round pick (42nd) from the University of Missouri completed 31 of 51 passes (61 percent) for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran three times for 28 yards.
Browns rule S Randall out for today
CLEVELAND — Cleveland starting safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out for the Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced Saturday that Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh due to a coaching decision. Cleveland also downgraded left tackle Greg Robinson to out. Robinson was placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday and did not practice this week.
Jaguars activate LB Ryan, waive RB Ervin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/non-football injury list and waived running back Tyler Ervin.
Ryan missed the first 11 games of the season after going on the non-football injury list in late August. He could be needed today against Tampa Bay since the Jaguars placed backup linebacker Najee Goode (knee) on injured reserve and could be without starter Myles Jack (knee). Jack is listed as questionable.
It would be Ryan’s first game action since 2017. He missed last season with Green Bay after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.
Chargers activate James, Phillips
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips have been activated by the Los Angeles Chargers for today’s game at Denver.
James and Phillips had been on injured reserve. James sustained a stress fracture to his right foot during training camp. Phillips broke his right forearm during the fourth quarter of a Sept. 15 game at Detroit.
The Chargers also promoted wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the practice squad on Saturday. In corresponding moves, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani were waived while wide receiver Geremy Davis was placed on injured reserve.
Mizzou fires Odom after 4 seasons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
BASKETBALL
Miami’s Waiters returns from suspension
MIAMI — Dion Waiters returned to practice with the Miami Heat on Saturday, apologizing publicly for the incident on the team plane that led to his 10-game suspension.
Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston that starts today. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games — costing him about $920,000, pending appeals.
HOCKEY
Red Wings acquire G Comrie from Arizona
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have acquired goaltender Eric Comrie in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit sent minor league defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to Arizona in Saturday’s deal.
The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.
GOLF
Johnson withdraws from Bahamas event
JUPITER, Fla. — Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.
Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.
Johnson said his recovery from the routine surgery is complete. He said another week of therapy and practice was needed to be ready for the Presidents Cup, which starts Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.