CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension. The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday’s game against Houston. “We are thrilled to be able to keep Lance in a White Sox uniform for the next several seasons,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. “He very quickly proved himself to be not only an All-Star-caliber addition to the front of our rotation but also the positive clubhouse presence that we envisioned at the time of the acquisition.” Lynn, 34, will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.
Mets’ Lindor out indefinitely, deGrom has forearm tightness
PITTSBURGH — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique and ace Jacob deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness, the NL East leaders announced Saturday in their latest round of health setbacks. The Mets didn’t put a timetable on Lindor’s return, but such injuries can often take a month or more to heal. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen in Pittsburgh. An MRI hours later revealed forearm tightness but no structural damage.
Bush among donors to Valentine’s mayoral bid
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine has raised about $300,000 for his independent campaign for mayor of Stamford, Conn., since announcing his bid in May, including donations from former President George W. Bush and other high-profile Republicans. Bush gave $500 to Valentine’s campaign, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday, citing financial disclosures. Bush was managing partner of the Texas Rangers in 1992 when the team fired Valentine as manager.
Ohtani donates Derby earnings to Angels’ staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week’s Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels’ support staff. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department. The two-way sensation handed out the checks before the Angels’ game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. AUTO RACING
Verstappen wins to stretch title lead
SILVERSTONE, England — Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion. The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint, and takes a 33-point advantage over the local driver into Sunday’s grand prix. BASKETBALL
Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health protocol
PHOENIX — In the most important games of this NBA season, COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt. The Milwaukee Bucks were without reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol before Game 5 of the finals on Saturday. The NBA also announced that Sean Wright wouldn’t be able to officiate due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Wizards hire Wes Unseld Jr. as coach
WASHINGTON — Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title. Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season. He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-2011. His name carries value in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas for Wes Unseld’s role in the Washington Bullets winning the NBA championship in 1978. Unseld was the Finals MVP, and his No. 41 hangs in the rafters at the Wizards’ arena. CYCLING
Pogacar all but locks up repeat Tour title
SAINT-EMILION, France — There was no drama this time, and Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight Tour de France. The defending champion from Slovenia just needed to play it safe in Saturday’s time trial to put the finishing touches to his summer triumph and retain his yellow jersey. That’s exactly what he did, placing eighth almost one minute behind stage winner Wout van Aert.
