Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list and No. 9 Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in the second half for a 41-17 victory Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (4-0) now awaits a top-10 showdown with No. 6 Ohio State next Saturday.
Hartman now has 123 career touchdown passes and is tied with Oklahoma’s Landry Jones at No. 7 all-time.
Hartman finished with 330 yards passing and powered into the end zone from the 1 in the third quarter.
Audric Estime rushed for 176 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown for the Irish, who outscored Central Michigan 20-3 after leading 21-14 at halftime.
No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 — At Athens, Ga.: Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina.
No. 3 Florida State 31, Boston College 29 — At Boston: DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run and Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead but then blew almost all of it, surviving a late Boston College charge to win.
No. 6 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 — At Columbus, Ohio: Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards and Ohio State used a 35-point second quarter to rout Western Kentucky.
No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13 — At Champaign, Ill.: Cam Miller, Abdul Carter, Daequan Dixon and Johnny Hardy had interceptions, and Penn State took advantage of five turnovers to beat Illinois. Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer was intercepted four times before he was benched, and running back Josh McCray lost a fumble for Illinois (1-2, 0-1), which has lost two straight.
No. 8 Washington 41, Michigan State 7 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Michael Penix Jr. completed 27 of 35 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Huskies in the rout. Jack Westover finished with four catches for 37 yards and three scores.
No. 10 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 — At Tampa, Fla.: Roydell Williams rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, helping third-string quarterback Ty Simpson and Alabama shrugged off a slow start and beat South Florida.
No. 12 Utah 31, Weber State 7 — At Salt Lake City: Nate Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his first start, helping Utah to a victory over Weber State in another game without Cameron Rising.
No. 12 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14 — At Starkville, Miss.: Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and LSU beat Mississippi State.
Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 — At Columbia, Mo.: Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining, sending Missouri to a field-storming, come-from-behind victory over Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals.
No. 16 Oregon State 26, San Diego State 9 — At Corvallis, Ore.: DJ Uiagalelei passed for 284 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown for the third consecutive game, and Oregon State’s defense had six sacks in a win over San Diego State.
No. 19 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 — At Tulsa, Okla.: Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns, receiver Nic Anderson scored three times and Oklahoma rolled to a 66-17 victory over in-state rival Tulsa.
No. 20 North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Drake Maye threw for a season-high 414 yards to go with two touchdowns, Nate McCollum flirted with a single-game UNC receiving record and North Carolina pushed past Minnesota.
No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14 — At Durham, N.C.: Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 219 yards to lead Duke to a 38-14 win over Northwestern.
No. 23 Washington State 64, Northern Colorado 21 — At Pullman, Wash.: Cameron Ward passed for 327 yards and accounted for five first-half touchdowns, and Washington State breezed to a victory over FCS Northern Colorado.
No. 24 UCLA 59, North Carolina Central 7 — At Pasadena, Calif.: Dante Moore passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Schlee ran for a pair of scores and UCLA scored on its first seven drives in a rout of North Carolina Central.