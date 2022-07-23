Larry Niemeyer, who built a legacy at Cedar Rapids Jefferson as the winningest high school softball coach of all time, died Thursday night following a lengthy illness. He was 84.

Niemeyer won 2,089 softball games over a decorated career at Adel and Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while also racking up 871 wins and a state title as Jefferson’s girls basketball coach.

TH news services

