Larry Niemeyer, who built a legacy at Cedar Rapids Jefferson as the winningest high school softball coach of all time, died Thursday night following a lengthy illness. He was 84.
Niemeyer won 2,089 softball games over a decorated career at Adel and Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while also racking up 871 wins and a state title as Jefferson’s girls basketball coach.
Niemeyer’s standout seasons came in 1983, 1997 and 1998, which all ended with Class 3A softball championships at Jefferson. He also won a girls basketball title with the J-Hawks in 1993 and currently ranks as Iowa’s No. 3 all-time leader in girls basketball wins.
Niemeyer coached at Adel in the early 1960s until moving to Cedar Rapids in 1978. He coached softball at Jefferson until 2012, and the J-Hawks’ home field was renamed Larry Niemeyer Field in 2013.
FOOTBALL
Iowa’s night game with Nevada sold out
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s home football contest under the lights against Nevada, scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out, the UI Athletics Department announced on Friday.
It is the third straight day Iowa has announced a sellout, joining previously announced sellouts against Iowa State (Sept. 10), Michigan (Oct. 1) and Wisconsin (Nov. 12).
NCAA charges Tennessee with 18 violations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA on Friday charged Tennessee with 18 recruiting violations involving allegations of illegal cash, gifts and benefits given under fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The school has 90 days to respond to the Level I violations, according to the letter from the NCAA. Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021 when an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Chancellor Donde Plowman had said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the football program.
Lynch, member of Chiefs’ 1970 champs, dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Lynch, the hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl following a standout career at Notre Dame, has died. He was 76.
Lynch’s family announced that he died Thursday but did not provide a cause. The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 1967 draft and Lynch quickly became a staple in the lineup, helping them to three playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl title. He wound up playing 11 seasons in the NFL, all in Kansas City, and finished his career with 17 interceptions, 18 sacks and 14 fumble recoveries.
BASEBALL
Former Braves, Cubs OF Smith dies at 58
ATLANTA — Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL rookie of the year who played on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995, died Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58.
The Braves said the former outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist died of congestive heart and lung failure.
Smith played in the big leagues for eight years, starting out with the Chicago Cubs, splitting a season between the Angels and Baltimore Orioles before joining the Braves for his final two seasons. Smith had his best season as a rookie with the Cubs in 1989, batting .324 with nine homers and 52 RBIs to help Chicago win the NL East.
Phillies, White Sox prospects suspended
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Joalbert Angulo was suspended for 60 games and Chicago White Sox outfielder Terrell Tatum for 50 on Friday following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program.
Angulo, a 20-year-old with the Dominican Summer League Phillies, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Tamoxifen, which is available under the brand names Nolvadex and Soltamox. Tatum, a 22-year-old with High-A Winston-Salem Dash of the South Atlantic League, tested positive for the banned stimulant amphetamine.
GOLF
Piercy shoots 64, takes lead in 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open.
Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday in windy conditions.
Emiliano Grillo was second after a 65. Callum Tarren had a 63 to reach 8 under and Tony Finau (68) was 7 under with Robert Streb (67), Tom Hoge (68), Sungjae Im (70) and Doug Ghim (68).
CYCLING
Laporte ends France’s drought at Tour
CAHORS, France — Christophe Laporte ended the host’s drought of stage winners when he surged out of the peloton in the finale of the 19th stage and claimed his maiden win on the Tour de France on Friday.
Just two days before the race ends in Paris, Laporte spared the blushes for French riders who had not tasted a victory all month. A support rider for race leader Jonas Vingegaard at Jumbo-Visma, Laporte won ahead of Jasper Philipsen.
