CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Americans have a juggernaut in Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas that moved them closer to another victory in the Presidents Cup on Saturday.
The International team has a spark plug in 20-year-old Tom Kim, who delivered the emotion and big putts that made it clear the Americans will have to work for it.
The day started with the Americans having a mathematical chance to clinch the cup. It ended with them holding an 11-7 lead, with 12 singles matches left on Sunday.
Spieth and Thomas became only the second U.S. partnership to win all four team matches in the Presidents Cup, handily winning their foursomes match in the morning and their fourballs match in the afternoon.
The Internationals split the morning matches, and the way this Presidents Cup has gone for them, not losing ground felt like a win. And then it got better.
They rallied over the final hour in two matches to turn deficits into 1-up wins, taking the afternoon session by winning three of the four matches.
The star was Kim, the youngest player at Quail Hollow and perhaps the biggest personality. He started the comeback with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-4 11th hole against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
They were all square going to the last, Si Woo Kim already out of the hole, and Tom Kim facing a 10-foot birdie putt for the win. He took a few steps back as the ball neared the hole, dropped his putter and slammed his cap to the ground in a raucous celebration.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
The team said La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week.” Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. The White Sox also placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list with sprained left wrist.
SEATTLE — Right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a $108 million, five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners that starts next season, giving up a chance to become a free agent after the 2023 World Series. The deal includes an option for 2028 that could make the agreement worth $133 million for six seasons. Castillo was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they got him from Cincinnati.
FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have placed starting safety Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury.
The former Iowa star’s agent first announced the pending move on social media earlier in the day, writing that he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season. Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for today’s game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries. Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, and the past three with the Bills.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on the injured list during his recovery from knee surgery. The move opened a roster spot to sign defensive back Grant Haley.
Jefferson had surgery early in training camp, but Rams coach Sean McVay repeatedly said Jefferson had a chance to get back in the lineup to start the season. Instead, Jefferson will be out through the Rams’ bye week in late October, missing at least the first six games.
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and replaced him with former college and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter for the rest of the season. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced the change after the Broncos were stunned in a 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night.
BASKETBALL
SYDNEY — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points to help the U.S. beat China, 77-63, in the women’s World Cup.
The U.S. now has won 25 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans advanced to the quarterfinals and are one win away from matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006. The teams came into the game unbeaten in the tournament.
