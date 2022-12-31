BY STEVE ORTMAN
TH senior sports reporter
I remember the moment that I wanted to be a sports writer.
It was during my freshman year at Loras College as a supposedly witty and hilarious columnist for The Lorian. No seriously, professors and classmates sent me emails telling me how witty and hilarious they thought my columns were in the student newspaper. So, I’m going with it.
I was at The Lorian office on that fateful day inside the hallowed halls of Hoffman Hall, where all students with media aspirations as a Duhawk get their start. Suddenly, the sports editor walked over to me.
“Hey, Steve, do you want to cover any sporting events for us? It pays $10 per story.”
Here I was, chipping away as a supposedly witty and hilarious but also unpaid columnist, when I could be covering sports and making some money. I love writing and I love sports, and I would say at the very least I enjoy money, so I was in!
Soon I became The Lorian’s assistant sports editor. Then I was running the show as the sports editor. Then I graduated and became a part-timer in the sports department at the Telegraph Herald before being hired full-time in 2012. I’ve been covering sports on a part-time basis at the TH for more than 15 years, and full-time now for more than 10.
I even have a fancy title, “senior sports reporter,” which I suppose is just a nice way of saying I’ve been here awhile.
My position covering tri-state area sports for the past decade-plus has been a passion. There’s been too many moments, accomplishments, and shared laughs to recount here, but I’d like anyone who’s read my byline, or had a laugh with me out at a game, or even watched our YouTube show, “More Than the Score,” to know how much I truly enjoyed all of it.
But alas, the heart strings of being around more for my family have been tugging harder lately. Our eight-year-old daughter asks on a daily basis, “Is dad home tonight?” or “Will dad be home for supper tonight?” That proved tougher on me as the years went on.
The answer to those questions was often, “No.” While I loved the work, nobody said the schedule would be easy. Sports happen at night, so you work at night. Sports heat up on the weekends, so you work the weekends. But I loved the work, and that’s what kept me going. There’s that whole passion thing again.
I’ve accepted another position at the Telegraph Herald beginning in January, focused on page designing and publication. It’s that sweet spot of a Monday through Friday daytime schedule with nights and weekends free for more time with my family. I’m a popular guy in my household, apparently, so I’m excited to meet their demands and give them more of ME.
That doesn’t mean I’ll totally vanish from the TH sports department. Anytime I get the itch, the offer is on the table for me to help whenever I’d like. I’m sure I’ll miss it. I’ve had so much fun over these past 15 years.
Hopefully, you’ve had plenty of fun with me on this journey, too. After all, isn’t that what sports are all about?
So, this isn’t goodbye. Just see ya later.
