IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa athletics department announced Tuesday that the men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Following the positive test results, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all Iowa athletics student-athletes and staff. The mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who tested positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.
FOOTBALL
Bosa gets $135M extension with Chargers
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that two people familiar with the deal said is worth $135 million over five years.
The Chargers confirmed Bosa has agreed to the extension but did not disclose financial terms on Tuesday night.
Bosa was entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11.5 sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons.
College season can begin as early as Aug. 29
The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29.
The association confirmed that the football oversight committee had requested a blanket waiver to permit any school to push up the start of its season to the so-called Week Zero. The official start of the season had been Labor Day weekend, with a few games scheduled for Aug. 29. That was before the coronavirus pandemic put the season in peril and schedules were remade to deal with potential disruptions of COVID-19.
Some schools are working on delaying the start of their football seasons while others are trying to get a head start. Kansas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 have both recently moved up their opening games against FCS opponents to Aug. 29.
Cyclones add Ball State to 2020 schedule
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State added a 12th game to its 2020 football schedule by agreeing to host Ball State on Sept. 12 at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium.
The matchup replaces the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa, which was canceled when the Big Ten decided to play conference games only this fall. Ball State was available to play as Michigan canceled its game with the Cardinals as part of the Big Ten conference-only slate in 2020.
The Cyclones’ home schedule for this fall includes South Dakota (Sept. 5), Ball State (Sept. 12), UNLV (Sept. 19), Texas Tech (Sept. 26), Oklahoma (Oct. 17), Kansas State (Oct. 29), Baylor (Nov. 14) and West Virginia (Nov. 27).
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
MIAC moving fall sports to spring
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has moved most fall sports until the spring, including football.
The MIAC joined the majority of its NCAA Division III peers, postponing competition in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Tennis teams will be permitted to compete against conference opponents this fall in accordance with campus, state, NCAA and MIAC health directives. That sport is deemed low risk for coronavirus transmission.
BASEBALL
Cardinals pitcher Mikolas out for season
MINNEAPOLIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation.
The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list before their game Tuesday at Minnesota. Mikolas was supposed to start on Wednesday. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the mound against the Twins instead.
The 31-year-old Mikolas pitched four innings for the Cardinals in an exhibition game last week. Mikolas wasn’t feeling right after his most recent bullpen, Mozeliak said, and an MRI on Monday prompted the need for a procedure.
Rangers activate Martin; Kluber to 45-day IL
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers left-hander Brett Martin has been activated from the injured list after missing the start of the season because of a positive coronavirus test.
Martin, who tested positive about four weeks ago before the resumption of camp, was activated before Tuesday night’s game when two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder.
Kluber, who exited his start Sunday after one inning, had a platelet-rich plasma injection and returned to his home in the Boston area. No surgery will be required and he will evaluated again in about four weeks.
Royals sign Harvey to minor league deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.
The Royals announced the move before Tuesday night’s game at Detroit. The 31-year-old Harvey has struggled to recapture the form that made him a key member of the New York Mets when they faced Kansas City in the 2015 World Series. Harvey went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last year.
Astros pick up Baker’s contract option
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker’s contract.
Baker was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch, who was fired by the team after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were initially suspended for one year by Major League Baseball for their roles in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow also was fired.
Mahomes becoming part owner of Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.
“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I’m excited to do.”