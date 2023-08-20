Happ's Wrigley Vision Baseball
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ talks about the work of British artist Pat Vale, titled “See What I See, Pat Vale With Ian Happ,” at Chicago’s Gallery Victor on June 16.

 Charles Rex Arbogast / The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Not long after Ian Happ got called up to the majors in 2017 by the Chicago Cubs, a boyhood dream realized with a storied franchise coming off a historic championship run, he was looking for pictures to hang in his apartment.

From that simple desire came a vivid vision and one unlikely partnership with an English artist who made it come to life. Happ wanted to show Wrigley Field from a different viewpoint.

