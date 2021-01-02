The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team finished the third quarter with a 9-0 run to take the lead and never looked back in an 82-71 win over previously undefeated Illinois State Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference opener Friday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
UNI led for more than 34 minutes, but Illinois State rallied to take a 46-45 lead with 1:49 remaining in the third before Karli Rucker hit a 3-pointer to spur the run. Bre Gunnels capped the run with a putback jumper at the buzzer.
Gunnels led UNI with 18 points, Rucker scored 15, Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs added 12 and Kam Finley scored 10.
Illinois State’s Juliunn Redmond scored 21 points to lead all scorers. The Panthers held ISU’s leading scorer Mary Crompton scoreless, with just one shot attempt in 27 minutes on the court.
Gunnels grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, putting her just short of a double-double. Maahs recorded eight and is now one rebound behind Deb Drenth for the No. 3 spot on the UNI All-Time Rebounding list.
As part of the modified MVC schedule, the Panthers and Redbirds meet again at 2 p.m. today at the McLeod Center.
Drake 71, Bradley 56 — At Des Moines: Grace Berg scored 12 points and Monica Burich chipped in 11 as Drake (3-5) won its MVC opener. The two teams play again today at the Knapp Center.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Game postponed — In accordance with game interruption guidelines, the Big 12 Conference and the Iowa State announced Wednesday’s home game against Kansas has been postponed due to Kansas being unable to meet the roster thresholds established by the league. The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game. Iowa State will travel to No. 19 Texas on Sunday.