GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”
The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson’s illness. Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout on Dec. 12. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.
ESPN declined to show video of the incident. Witnesses said Johnson was standing near midcourt and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face. He spent two nights at Tallahassee Memorial before being transferred to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.
Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
FOOTBALL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida received a year of probation and football coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.
None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance. It did not name Mullen, who has been Florida’s coach since 2018. Many of the penalties, including reduced evaluation days and number of permissible phones calls to recruits, were implemented earlier this year.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina won’t be going to a bowl game, after all. The Gamecocks, who finished 2-8, opted out of the Gasparilla Bowl against UAB on Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program. The game in Tampa, Fla., was scheduled for Saturday.
At least 16 bowls have been canceled this season because of pandemic-related reasons. The Liberty Bowl lost Tennessee and filled the open slot against West Virginia with Army.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson is expected to play against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Friday, a week after one of the nation’s leading rushers hurt his right knee.
Coach Lance Leipold said Patterson should be “ready and able to go” after the junior worked out individually on the sideline during practice Tuesday.
Air Force-Navy football game moving to 9/11
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next year’s game between service-academy rivals Air Force and Navy has been moved to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the academies announced Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.
Auburn hires Boise State’s Harsin
Auburn has hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as its head coach, luring him away from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference. Auburn announced the hiring Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State.
Pelini leaving Louisiana State
LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards. In a statement released by LSU on Monday, Pelini said he and head coach Ed Orgeron “mutually decided it’s best” to part ways.
CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17, on Monday night. The Bengals (3-10-1) led, 17-0, at halftime and survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 consecutive wins to start the season. Pittsburgh didn’t get a first down until more than halfway through the second quarter.
Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, moving third-stringer and former University of Iowa star C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the final two games and sending the San Francisco 49ers on desperate search for a backup. Another former Iowa star, tight end George Kittle, could return to the lineup as early as this weekend.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — The Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. He spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.
Phillies promote Fuld to GM
PHILADELPHIA — Sam Fuld went from interviewing to become Boston’s manager to general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fuld was promoted to GM on Tuesday, filling the role previously held by Matt Klentak. The team also promoted Jorge Velandia to assistant general manager and Terry Ryan to special assistant to the general manager.
NEW YORK — The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract Tuesday for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery. The Mets and Syndergaard avoided arbitration by settling on the same salary Syndergaard was set to make in 2020.
Indians, reliever Wittgren agree to contract
CLEVELAND — Setup reliever Nick Wittgren avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing Tuesday to a $2 million, one-year contract. Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games last season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.