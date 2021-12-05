Jaden Shackelford scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison both hit key 3-pointers, and No. 16 Alabama held off Gonzaga’s big second-half rally for a 91-82 win over the third-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday night in Seattle.
The Crimson Tide (7-1) made 10 of their 13 3-pointers in the first half, led by Shackelford’s sharp shooting from deep. Alabama led by 16 at halftime and withstood every charge the Bulldogs made in the second half to hand Gonzaga its second loss in three games.
Gonzaga trailed by as many as 18 at the beginning of the second half, but pulled within 76-72. The Bulldogs missed several chance to cut the deficit, and Davison and Quinerly hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Crimson Tide a big cushion.
Shackelford made 10 of 16 shots and all six of his 3-pointers came in the first half. Davison finished with 20 points off the bench and Quinerly added 17.
Drew Timme led Gonzaga (7-2) with 23 points, but it was another sputtering offensive performance for the Zags, who lost to Duke last week in Las Vegas and looked lethargic in a win over Tarleton State earlier this week.
Julian Strawther had 13 points, and Anton Watson and Chet Holmgren 10 each for Gonzaga, but the Bulldogs didn’t hit perimeter shots at key times and struggled badly at the free-throw line.
Alabama led 53-35 in the opening seconds of the second half, Gonzaga pulled within 74-70 and 76-72 on Watson’s rebound basket with 5:27 left, the closest the Bulldogs had been since late in the first half.
Gonzaga was empty on its next three possessions and Davison’s 3-pointer pushed the Alabama lead back to seven with 3:33 left. Quinerly added a 3 the next time down for Alabama and the lead was 10.
The Crimson Tide had missed five straight 3-point attempts before Davison’s make.
No. 4 Baylor 99, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54 — At Waco, Texas: LJ Cryer led five players in double figures with his 20 points, and Baylor beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
No. 6 Villanova 81, Saint Joseph’s 52 — At Villanova, Pa.: Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead Villanova to a victory over Saint Joseph’s.
No. 10 Arkansas 93, Arkansas-Little Rock 78 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Au’Diese Toney and JD Notae each scored 18 points to lift Arkansas past Arkansas-Little Rock.
No. 12 BYU 74, Missouri State 68 — At Springfield, Mo.: Alex Barcello scored 21 points, Te’Jon Lucas added 17 and BYU pulled away in the final 90 seconds to defeat Missouri State.
No. 13 Tennessee 69, Colorado 54 — At Boulder, Colo.: Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and Tennessee pulled away from Colorado.
No. 17 Connecticut 88, Grambling State 59 — At Storrs, Conn.: R.J. Cole scored 18 points to help UConn, which was playing without two injured starters, rout Grambling State.
Mississippi 67, No. 18 Memphis 63 — At Oxford, Miss.: Jarkel Joyner scored 20 points and Mississippi converted 10 of 11 free throws in the final 4 minutes to defeat Memphis.
No. 20 Southern California 63, Washington State 61 — At Pullman, Wash.: Chevez Goodwin sank a layup and a free throw with 16 seconds left to lift undefeated Southern California to a victory over Washington State.
No. 21 Auburn 86, Yale 64 — At Auburn, Ala.: K.D. Johnson scored 19 points, Jabari Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds and Auburn blew past Yale.
No. 22 Michigan State 81, Toledo 68 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Max Christie had 14 points, Gabe Brown scored 12 and Michigan State built a big lead early and defeated Toledo.
No. 24 Michigan 72, San Diego State 58 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and Michigan beat San Diego State.
No. 25 Seton Hall 116, Nyack 67 — At South Orange, N.J.: Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the Pirates to a victory over Division II Nyack.