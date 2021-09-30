ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its National League Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason.
Williams’ misfortune led to an opportunity for Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea, who will take his place on the roster after a stellar month at Triple-A Nashville.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams’ injury likely will require surgery. Stearns said there’s an “outside chance” the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.
The Brewers clinched the division crown Sunday by beating the New York Mets, 8-4, in their regular-season home finale.
“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”
The injury leaves the Brewers without their main setup man for All-Star closer Josh Hader.
“I don’t think it’s going to be one player who fills that role,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think it’s going to be multiple players that fill that role. And when you say the role, don’t think about the regular season is what I guess I would say. It’s going to be a pitcher. It’s not necessarily going to be a reliever. We have to get 27 outs to win a playoff game. That’s truly how we see it.”
Williams, a 27-year-old right-hander, has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA in 58 games this season. He has struck out 87 batters in 54 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
Last year as a rookie, Williams went 4-1 with an 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances while striking out 53 batters in 27 innings, and opponents batted .090 against him.
Rea, 31, began this season in Japan but signed a minor league deal with Milwaukee in August to be closer to family. In seven games since joining the Sounds, he has posted a 4-2 record, 2.27 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings of work.
But, in four starts during the month of September, Rea has gone 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.
Rea went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Chicago Cubs last season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami.
Rea struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer — with the Cubs last summer.
Rea won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award in 2019 after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego organization, with the brief exception a 2016 trade to the Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.