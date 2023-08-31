KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up communication with Chris Jones and his representatives in recent days, and general manager Brett Veach is optimistic the All-Pro defensive tackle will be on the field when the Super Bowl champions kick off the NFL regular season against Detroit next week. Jones missed the entire summer workout period, a mandatory minicamp and all of training camp, racking up millions in fines for each day missed, as he sought a long-term contract that would put him among the highest-paid players at his position. Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract that will pay him nearly $20 million this season. “Actually just the last two days we’ve been in more communication. We’re going to continue to press on and work hard,” Veach said Wednesday in a session with local reporters. “A lot of respect on both sides of this thing. It’s been well-stated how we feel about Chris and he feels the same thing. We’re just going to keep working on this thing.” Jones has reportedly asked for more than $30 million annually, but less than Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who set the market with his three-year, $95 million contract. Other defensive tackles have signed lucrative deals this past offseason, including the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and the Commanders’ Daron Payne, who signed for four years and $90 million; the Titans’ Jeffrey Simmons signed at four years and $95 million; and the Jets’ Quinnen Williams to four for $96 million.

