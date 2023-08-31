KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up communication with Chris Jones and his representatives in recent days, and general manager Brett Veach is optimistic the All-Pro defensive tackle will be on the field when the Super Bowl champions kick off the NFL regular season against Detroit next week. Jones missed the entire summer workout period, a mandatory minicamp and all of training camp, racking up millions in fines for each day missed, as he sought a long-term contract that would put him among the highest-paid players at his position. Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract that will pay him nearly $20 million this season. “Actually just the last two days we’ve been in more communication. We’re going to continue to press on and work hard,” Veach said Wednesday in a session with local reporters. “A lot of respect on both sides of this thing. It’s been well-stated how we feel about Chris and he feels the same thing. We’re just going to keep working on this thing.” Jones has reportedly asked for more than $30 million annually, but less than Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who set the market with his three-year, $95 million contract. Other defensive tackles have signed lucrative deals this past offseason, including the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and the Commanders’ Daron Payne, who signed for four years and $90 million; the Titans’ Jeffrey Simmons signed at four years and $95 million; and the Jets’ Quinnen Williams to four for $96 million.
Vikings add ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings were in the process of signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wednesday. Gaskin, a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2019, rushed for 612 yards with three touchdowns in 2021 when injuries to others created an opportunity. He only appeared in four games last season while dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Gaskin has 1,355 rushing yards in his career.
Jefferson selected top WR by AP writers
Justin Jefferson has been setting records and terrifying defenses since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. It’s no surprise Jefferson was voted No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at wide receiver, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. BASEBALL
Boston’s Duran has season-ending surgery
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had surgery on a tendon in his left big toe on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Duran, 26, was batting .295 with eight homers, 40 RBIs, 34 doubles and 24 stolen bases this season before going on the injured list Aug. 10. The Red Sox were in fourth place in the AL East, 14 1/2 games back, and 6 1/2 games back in the AL wild-card race entering Wednesday. SOCCER
Brazil fires former U.S. coach Sundhage
RIO DE JANEIRO — Pia Sundhage was fired as coach of the Brazilian women’s soccer team on Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing performance at the Women’s World Cup. Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1995, prompting the country’s soccer confederation to make a change. Sundhage previously led the United States women to two Olympic titles. Her Brazil team lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. HOCKEY
Blackhawks to be on national TV 13 times
CHICAGO — Barring the unthinkable — Connor Bedard not making the Chicago Blackhawks opening roster — the whole country will get to watch his NHL debut. The Blackhawks will appear on national television 13 times this season, according to a schedule released Wednesday, including the Oct. 10 opener in Pittsburgh. Bedard could face off against longtime idol and Penguins legend Sidney Crosby in that game, one of eight that will air on one of Disney’s platforms: ESPN, ESPN+ or Hulu. GOLF
Woodland to have lesion removed from brain
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday he will have surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain. Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner, announced on social media he was diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and has been trying to treat the symptoms with medication. Woodland, 39, failed to reach the PGA Tour postseason for the first time since 2012, finishing at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup in a year when only the top 70 advanced.