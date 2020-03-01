NEW YORK — Reserve Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls, 125-115, on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.
RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Taj Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds in his return after missing his last game due to back spasms.
Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Coby White chipped in 22 off the bench for the Bulls, who have lost their last two games and 10 of 11.
New York led by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter before Chicago cut the lead to two to start fourth quarter.
Bulls reserve Daniel Gafford’s dunk made it 110-105 with 3:56 left before New York went on a 9-2 run, including seven points from Randle, to take a 119-110 lead with 2 minutes to play.
Return delayed for Warriors’ Curry
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he won’t return from a broken left hand quite that soon.
Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and “continues to make good progress in his recovery.” He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said.
Coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday’s game against Sacramento that hopefully Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.
Northwestern women clinch Big Ten
EVANSTON, Ill. — Abbie Wolf scored 21 points and No. 14 Northwestern defeated rival Illinois, 75-58, on Saturday to clinch a share of its first Big Ten title in 30 years and set a school record with its 26th win.
Lindsey Pulliam added 17 points, Veronica Burton 13 and Abi Scheid 10 for the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2), who have won nine straight.
Wolf provided the spark in the third quarter with three consecutive and-on conversions, part of a 14-4 run that pushed the lead to 16. She also had a pair from free throws in a 6-0 spurt that made it 56-35 late in the quarter.
‘Hoosiers’ game footage restored
MUNCIE, Ind. — Some 66 years later, the 1954 state championship game between Milan and Muncie Central remains one of the most enthralling games in Indiana basketball history.
Milan, which had an enrollment of 162 students at the time, beat powerhouse Muncie Central, 32-30, on a last-second shot by Bobby Plump. The story of that Milan season was further popularized in the 1986 film “Hoosiers” in which the fictional small-town Hickory High School prevailed to win the state championship.
Film from that game has been restored by IHSAA Champions Network. A special screening of the contest appeared on IHSAAtv.org last Sunday following the 2020 boys pairings show.
FOOTBALL
Romo signs record extension with CBSTony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension.
CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo’s new deal is worth $17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys star was still playing, that would make him the 17th highest-paid quarterback next season.
CBS’ deal with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo’s contract goes beyond that. CBS is expected to retain their rights when the next round of negotiations start, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with players is finalized.
AUTO RACING
Burton claims 1st Xfinity Series win
FONTANA, Calif. — Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday.
The 19-year-old Burton is the son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, and he finished strong with an impressive final restart.
When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap of the 150-lap race and caused the sixth caution of the final stage, Burton was the first off pit row among the lead-lap cars. He kept the lead on the restart, and he hung on for his first win in 12 Xfinity starts with Herbst close behind.
Burton’s celebratory post-race burnouts were so enthusiastic that his car wouldn’t restart. He had to be towed back to Victory Lane.
Austin Cindric finished third, with Ryan Sieg in fourth and Justin Haley fifth.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks forwards to miss rest of season
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the team said Saturday.
Shaw has been sidelined since Nov. 30 because of a concussion. Smith is scheduled for back surgery on March 6.
Shaw has three goals and seven assists in 26 games this season. He was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to Montreal in June 2016 and reacquired from the Canadiens in June.
TENNIS
Djokovic wins 5th Dubai title
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — After saving match points to reach the final, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scarcely troubled as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion maintained his unbeaten start to the year, having won the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and clinching a record-extending eighth Australian Open title. Djokovic’s 79th career title moves him five behind Rafael Nadal.