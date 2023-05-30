IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa baseball team heads to Indiana to the Terre Haute Regional as a No. 2 seed, it was announced Monday during an NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show on ESPN2. The Hawkeyes will face No. 3 seed North Carolina on Friday. No. 1 seed Indiana State faces No. 4 Wright State. Heller previously coached at Indiana State. Iowa is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Rick Heller and the sixth in school history. The Hawkeyes earned an at large selection to the tournament after finishing third in the Big Ten and runner up at the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa is 42-14 overall, and the 42 wins are the second-most victories in school history. North Carolina is the regional’s 3 seed after winning 35 games. Terre Haute Regional tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Wake Forest is the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and the Southeastern Conference had a record-tying 10 teams picked to play in regionals. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. The national seeds following Wake Forest are Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Stanford. MILWAUKEE — Luke Voit was designated for assignment on Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers, who owe the former home run champion a little more than $1.3 million for the remainder his of contract. The 32-year-old first baseman hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances. Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue. CHICAGO — The major league-best Tampa Bay Rays have placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his left hip. Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen during the Rays’ wild 11-10 win over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at home. But he left for the dugout after his hip locked up. BASKETBALL PHILADELPHIA — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Philadelphia 76ers have hired coach Nick Nurse weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Raptors. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Nurse, an Iowa native, led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship after they beat the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Nurse will replace Doc Rivers, who was fired after he led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference finals. MOTOR SPORTS CONCORD, N.C. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed again, and will be completed after the conclusion of the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday night. Ty Gibbs leads the race with 45 laps complete, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and Sheldon Creed. The Xfinity race was initially set for Saturday, but was postponed to Monday because of rain. The race started a few minutes late and was red-flagged twice because of more rain. At one point drivers climbed back into the cars to restart for a third time, but heavier rains followed and NASCAR made the decision to finish the race after the Cup Series race. HORSE RACING LEXINGTON, Ky. — Horse racing’s oversight authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, Kentucky’s racing commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority announced Monday that it will also send track superintendent Dennis Moore for a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. HISA equine safety and welfare director Jennifer Durenberger will provide additional veterinary expertise and oversight of horses at Churchill Downs. The review will begin Wednesday. LACROSSE PHILADELPHIA — Liam Entenmann made a season-high 18 saves and Brian Tevlin scored a go-ahead goal with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to help Notre Dame claim its first men’s lacrosse national title with a 13-9 victory over Duke. Third-seeded Notre Dame (14-2) had lost in its previous two championship game appearances in 2010 and 2014 — both to Duke. The top-seeded Blue Devils (16-3) were playing in their seventh national championship game in program history.
