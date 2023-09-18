NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing
Buy Now

Denny Hamlin celebrates his victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday night in Bristol, Tenn.

 Wade Payne The Associated Press

The best driver to never win a NASCAR championship believes he can lose that tag this year.

At least that’s what Denny Hamlin told the Bristol Motor Speedway crowd as they booed his third win of the year, 51st of his career, and third in the prestigious short track Saturday night race.

Recommended for you